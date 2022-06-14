NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ performance in Game 5: ‘Officially in the Finals MVP conversation’

The Golden State Warriors are now one win away from winning the NBA title, after beating the Boston Celtics 94-104 in Game 5.

Andrew Wiggins was the MVP of the game, finishing with a team-high 26 points and 13 rebounds.

As expected, Wiggins was trending on Twitter, with fans, media members, and NBA players praising him for his performance.

Wiggins looking at Steph Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/LPLNBKPJ7w — buckets (@buckets) June 14, 2022

Wait a second: Is it possible Andrew Wiggins is going to pull a 2015 Iggy and win Finals MVP out from under Steph? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins to NBA fans: pic.twitter.com/gPMl8wYv9g — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 14, 2022

Timberwolves’ front office watching Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/46oszzv0GE — jose (@KlayForTrey) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins future warrior legend — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 14, 2022

Raise your hand if you were not on board with Wiggins being an all star starter and still don’t fully agree but are certainly a little more understanding lol pic.twitter.com/fdJaLxZVpl — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 14, 2022

Best rebounders of all-time: 1. NBA Finals Andrew Wiggins

2. Dennis Rodman

3. Bill Russell — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 14, 2022

that’s 2022 NBA all-star starter andrew wiggins to you — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) June 14, 2022

Jimmy Butler would love to play with a dog like Andrew Wiggins. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) June 14, 2022

The Celtics are so close to their ultimate goal of making Andrew Wiggins Finals MVP — Kofie (@Kofie) June 14, 2022

Wiggins outplaying Tatum in the NBA Finals wasn’t something I expected either. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins after this game pic.twitter.com/b8d75HzND7 — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 14, 2022

OMG @22wiggins showing ALL his multi talented skills that made him a # 1 draft pick . He is perfect for the @warriors Wiggins MVP tonight baby has 26- 13 reb . He is reason that Golden State leads 104-88 !! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 14, 2022

This Wiggins game is just massive, given the circumstances. One that'll largely be forgotten if GSW wins the title, and Steph wins MVP. But probably the one that swings the series. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) June 14, 2022

what did Jimmy Butler do to Andrew Wiggins in that Minnesota practice? — Wobdrew Wiggins (@WorldWideWob) June 14, 2022

THIS IS AN ANDREW WIGGINS APPRECIATION TWEET pic.twitter.com/c2EqmGn5Y3 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins last 2 games: 41 PTS

29 REB pic.twitter.com/a8zSoOYTi3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

The Andrew Wiggins Game. — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) June 14, 2022

The Andrew Wiggins legacy game pic.twitter.com/tUUd8jqen9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2022

That damn CULTURE of the Warriors will definitely bring the BEST out of any player! That brother Wiggins is the PERFECT example. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 14, 2022

Wiggins is playing like a guy who once went first overall. — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) June 14, 2022

2 Way WIGGGSSSSS 😤 — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) June 14, 2022

Yeaa wiggs!! — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) June 14, 2022

YEAAAAHHHHH WIIGGGGSSSSSS — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) June 14, 2022

Wiggs is making the game look easy. He’s not forcing anything. He’s letting the game come to him but he’s still being aggressive! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 14, 2022

Wiggins really got this game on lock!! — Precious Achiuwa (@PreciousAchiuwa) June 14, 2022

Wiggins was awesome tonight. Lots to unpack tomorrow on @FirstTake — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) June 14, 2022

The Warriors got Andrew Wiggins AND Jonathan Kuminga for D’Angelo Russell. Bob. Myers. pic.twitter.com/zw1lzEO4n4 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins is officially in the MVP conservation. It’s Steph’s to lose, but Wiggins has been that good. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 14, 2022

They decided to change their entire defensive game plan in game 5 to stop Steph lmaooooo Klay and Wiggins ate — Beke (@BK9419) June 14, 2022

Andrew Wiggins in the 4Q tonight: 10 PTS

5 REB

5-6 FG

+15 pic.twitter.com/IEsyYE6dmZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

Wiggins been waiting on this day. https://t.co/wlC4EskexN — Colb (@___Colb___) June 14, 2022

