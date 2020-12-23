NBA Twitter reacts to Andrew Wiggins' rough game in Warriors' opener

NBA Twitter reacts to Wiggins' rough performance in opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With Klay Thompson expected to miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season, the Warriors are counting on Andrew Wiggins to step up as a secondary scorer behind Steph Curry.

But if the first game of the season is any indication, that might be asking a lot from the former No. 1 overall draft pick.

In the Warriors' season-opener against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, Wiggins began with a 2-for-10 first half and finished the first 24 minutes of the game with just five points. The second half only was slightly better.

Wiggins missed wide open shots and looked lost at time as the Warriors were getting blown out by the Nets.

The 25-year-old finished with 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range. He dished out one assist, grabbed two rebounds and committed four turnovers and was a minuus-28 in 31 minutes

Warriors fans and NBA fans reacted harshly on Twitter to Wiggins' bad game.

Wiggins definitely needs to improve his output if the Warriors are going to contend this season. He has the pedigree and potential to be a star, but the start of his seventh NBA season shows he has a long way to go to reach peak performance.