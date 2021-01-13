NBA Twitter lost its mind after James Harden was traded to the Nets

Liz Roscher
Everyone knew the Houston Rockets were going to trade James Harden, but no one was prepared when it actually went down.

The news broke on Wednesday afternoon that Harden was reportedly headed to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team trade that has the Nets sending four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps to the Rockets. Harden is getting his wish to get the heck out of Houston, and the Nets now have Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (whenever he comes back) on the same team.

Predictably, Twitter lost its ever-loving mind. Some people were happy, some were sad, some were confused and some were content to watch the NBA — or possibly the Nets — burn.

The Rockets even got in on the action.

