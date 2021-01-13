NBA Twitter lost its mind after James Harden was traded to the Nets

Everyone knew the Houston Rockets were going to trade James Harden, but no one was prepared when it actually went down.

The news broke on Wednesday afternoon that Harden was reportedly headed to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team trade that has the Nets sending four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps to the Rockets. Harden is getting his wish to get the heck out of Houston, and the Nets now have Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (whenever he comes back) on the same team.

Predictably, Twitter lost its ever-loving mind. Some people were happy, some were sad, some were confused and some were content to watch the NBA — or possibly the Nets — burn.

The Rockets even got in on the action.

Well that escalated quickly 😳😳 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 13, 2021

League is crazy right now #NBA — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 13, 2021

Me hearing about Harden.... pic.twitter.com/VLLYITiEGM — Isaiah Johnson 🏁 (@_bigplayzay) January 13, 2021

well the Nets are ruined now — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 13, 2021

Harden on his way outta Houston pic.twitter.com/WU0dayG8oW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

Brooklyn adding Harden to the Nets locker room pic.twitter.com/NSCuUYWZvO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 13, 2021

Kyrie watching harden dribble 50 times a possession pic.twitter.com/rOCjfHO3Xj — Michael Peterson (@MikePete31) January 13, 2021

Nets really building a championship roster with Guys You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) January 13, 2021

The next Nets first round pick is 11 years old right now — Aaron (@BobbyBigWheel) January 13, 2021

When you've traded every draft pick for a star once again in a strategy that surely can't fail a second time. pic.twitter.com/OQz0qTO3OG — Average Jake (@JakeMHS) January 13, 2021

James Harden to KD and Kyrie after they lose to lakers in finals pic.twitter.com/gEHQ2o6wNj — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 13, 2021

THANK GOD!! Nets ring szn 😚 @JHarden13 let’s work team pic.twitter.com/IBS5ttSlSW — NEV E (@Chris_Cross14) January 13, 2021

Me rn pic.twitter.com/IBBPMpcacT — Michael Lee Morris (@MichaelLeeM) January 13, 2021

Kyrie - Harden - KD pic.twitter.com/wnYmS39aln — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 13, 2021

James Harden just paved the way for Deshaun Watson showing up to Texans OTAs holding a pint of Ben and Jerry’s and weighing three bills. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 13, 2021

