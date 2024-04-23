NBA Twitter has jokes about Nikola Jokic’s brothers: ‘Jokic Smash Bros’
It’s not the first time Nikola Jokic‘s brothers Strahinja and Nemanja have been involved in an altercation in the stands during an NBA game. Last night they took a step further when Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the crazy Nuggets’ comeback vs. the Lakers:
Nikola Jokic's older brother Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the Nuggets' 20-point comeback win vs. the Lakers 👀
(via cgallegos67/TT)pic.twitter.com/gjYzt7c1kE
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2024
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Strahinja’s actions:
Need to see a tag team match with Jokic bros vs Lopez bros asap. Who ya got? Set it up @WWE https://t.co/VbbTb2pN2v
— Brett Hartfiel (@KillaB2482) April 23, 2024
Jokic Bros vs Giannis Bros in a Steel Cage Match. Losers must leave the NBA for good
— A.C. Hold the Green (@ACaseOnline) April 23, 2024
Me watching the Jokic brothers tandem DDT you pic.twitter.com/VY5FR5lAgz
— ¡BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL! (@edsbs) April 23, 2024
Jokic Bros’ victim giving his statement later that night… pic.twitter.com/BUIfDSVuje
— Yes,All Black Women👸🏾🇺🇸🇳🇬🇬🇭🇨🇲💃🏾🎵🖤 (@ceceyy) April 23, 2024
Jokic Smash Bros https://t.co/jIPaCJiho6
— Jalen Hart (@FrydBacon) April 23, 2024
Is that a Jokic brother or The Mountain from Game of Thrones?
— Mirko Baratella (@Rkomib) April 23, 2024
Wild two games. I would not mess with Jokic brothers. The little dude took the shot like a G though
— Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 23, 2024
Jokic brothers v Gronkowsky brothers, who you got?🤣
— merv b (@mervb050) April 23, 2024
Nikola Jokic's brothers: "talk shit about our brother and we will beat you to an absolute pulp"
Nikola himself: "I like horses"
— Skraxx (skraxx.bsky.social) 🇨🇦🇰🇷 (@skraxxy) April 23, 2024
War the Jokic brothers. S/ The Gronks.
— The Kings Court with Ryno (@Ryan_in_Sactown) April 23, 2024
Nikola Jokić’s hobby includes horses. Jokić’s Brothers have a passion for ass whoopings.
— DEI’Jango (@Jocklaflair) April 23, 2024