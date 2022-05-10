NBA Twitter has a field day with Dillon Brooks: ‘He should’ve gotten the Warriors post-game interview’

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies lost a tight game to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals 98-101, and now trail 3-1 in the series.

Without Ja Morant, Memphis needed Brooks to step up, but unfortunately for them, he had a rough shooting night. The 26-year old shot 5-19 from the field and 2-9 from beyond the arc, finishing with 12 points in 39 minutes.

NBA Twitter wasn’t happy with Brooks’ performance, especially in crunch time.

Dillon Brooks pulling up to the Warriors locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/MGI5Y7JQDw — RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 10, 2022

The Grizzlies to Dillon Brooks after the game: pic.twitter.com/VcooCpbeDy — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 10, 2022

I need the confidence in the things I do in my life that Dillon Brooks has in his jumper. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks on his shot selection tonight: https://t.co/YFIAJ2qBUa — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 10, 2022

“It’s Dillon Brooks time”

– Dillon Brooks — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks just played the most singlehandedly harmful game I ever seen in my life I’m stunned. — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/vmmL3E9A87 — 🕴🏽 (@35ive9) May 10, 2022

Son Dillon Brooks took a step back 3 up 2 for 0 reason with less then a minute left — 3️⃣ (@T3Jab) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks has missed 35 of his last 48 threes this playoffs. He is 3-17 from three this series. pic.twitter.com/ywd8eWQ8XH — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2022

If Dillon Brooks hadn’t been ejected in Game 2 this would have been a sweep smh — Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks in crunch time pic.twitter.com/s4EjfR6alC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks is THREE FOR SEVENTEEN? And he’s still out there in a must-win playoff game on the road?? My God. That is coaching malpractice — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks managed to do this in the last minute of the 4th quarter, this is pretty impressive pic.twitter.com/6wnvYdCo7Y — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) May 10, 2022

I’m baffled Taylor Jenkins played Dillon Brooks for 39 minutes. What’s the point of having such a deep bench if you’re leaving a shot-chucker out there? There were other options. Brooks made so many terrible choices and shots that helped the Grizzlies lose a winnable game. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 10, 2022

dillon brooks should’ve gotten the warriors post-game interview — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 10, 2022

2pac if dillon brooks was the shooter that vegas night in 96. pic.twitter.com/u97D6ZV4w3 — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) May 10, 2022

Dillon Brooks is riding a hot hand heading into Game 5. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 10, 2022

my conspiracy theory is that steph lets the grizzlies think dillon brooks is defending him well for 3 quarters so they don’t take him out of the game — m (@maraaryaa) May 10, 2022

dillon brooks tryna get into the grizzlies arena for game 5 #WarriorsVsGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/oMWh0rVNRA — RealSheen84 (@fuckeaurgameis1) May 10, 2022

Grizzlies looking at Dillon Brooks after hitting that buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/rGz3jIyh6L — Overtime (@overtime) May 10, 2022

