NBA Twitter has a field day with Dillon Brooks: ‘He should’ve gotten the Warriors post-game interview’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dionysis Aravantinos
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dillon Brooks
    Dillon Brooks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies lost a tight game to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals 98-101, and now trail 3-1 in the series.

Without Ja Morant, Memphis needed Brooks to step up, but unfortunately for them, he had a rough shooting night. The 26-year old shot 5-19 from the field and 2-9 from beyond the arc, finishing with 12 points in 39 minutes.

NBA Twitter wasn’t happy with Brooks’ performance, especially in crunch time.

1

1

Recommended Stories