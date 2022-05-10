NBA Twitter has a field day with Dillon Brooks: ‘He should’ve gotten the Warriors post-game interview’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Dillon BrooksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies lost a tight game to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals 98-101, and now trail 3-1 in the series.
Without Ja Morant, Memphis needed Brooks to step up, but unfortunately for them, he had a rough shooting night. The 26-year old shot 5-19 from the field and 2-9 from beyond the arc, finishing with 12 points in 39 minutes.
NBA Twitter wasn’t happy with Brooks’ performance, especially in crunch time.
dillon brooks tonight: pic.twitter.com/MlWABFUlCt
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks pulling up to the Warriors locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/MGI5Y7JQDw
— RingerNBA (@ringernba) May 10, 2022
The Grizzlies to Dillon Brooks after the game: pic.twitter.com/VcooCpbeDy
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 10, 2022
I need the confidence in the things I do in my life that Dillon Brooks has in his jumper.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks on his shot selection tonight: https://t.co/YFIAJ2qBUa
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 10, 2022
“It’s Dillon Brooks time”
– Dillon Brooks
— Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks just played the most singlehandedly harmful game I ever seen in my life
I’m stunned.
— Playoff RB (@RyB_311) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/vmmL3E9A87
— 🕴🏽 (@35ive9) May 10, 2022
Son Dillon Brooks took a step back 3 up 2 for 0 reason with less then a minute left
— 3️⃣ (@T3Jab) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks has missed 35 of his last 48 threes this playoffs.
He is 3-17 from three this series. pic.twitter.com/ywd8eWQ8XH
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 10, 2022
If Dillon Brooks hadn’t been ejected in Game 2 this would have been a sweep smh
— Addisu Demissie (@ASDem) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks in crunch time pic.twitter.com/s4EjfR6alC
— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks is THREE FOR SEVENTEEN? And he’s still out there in a must-win playoff game on the road?? My God. That is coaching malpractice
— Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks managed to do this in the last minute of the 4th quarter, this is pretty impressive pic.twitter.com/6wnvYdCo7Y
— Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks and Deandre Jordan in China next season pic.twitter.com/fZKlcXS4zJ
— T (@TajwarRahman) May 10, 2022
I’m baffled Taylor Jenkins played Dillon Brooks for 39 minutes. What’s the point of having such a deep bench if you’re leaving a shot-chucker out there? There were other options. Brooks made so many terrible choices and shots that helped the Grizzlies lose a winnable game.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 10, 2022
dillon brooks should’ve gotten the warriors post-game interview
— Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 10, 2022
2pac if dillon brooks was the shooter that vegas night in 96. pic.twitter.com/u97D6ZV4w3
— Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) May 10, 2022
Dillon Brooks is riding a hot hand heading into Game 5.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 10, 2022
my conspiracy theory is that steph lets the grizzlies think dillon brooks is defending him well for 3 quarters so they don’t take him out of the game
— m (@maraaryaa) May 10, 2022
dillon brooks tryna get into the grizzlies arena for game 5 #WarriorsVsGrizzlies pic.twitter.com/oMWh0rVNRA
— RealSheen84 (@fuckeaurgameis1) May 10, 2022
Grizzlies fans watching Dillon Brooks: pic.twitter.com/ajJCGxY5Kv
— LLKW🤞🏾 (@projectbaby215) May 10, 2022
Grizzlies looking at Dillon Brooks after hitting that buzzer beater pic.twitter.com/rGz3jIyh6L
— Overtime (@overtime) May 10, 2022
1
1