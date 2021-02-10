NBA Twitter explodes after Steph Curry's crazy circus layup in Warriors-Spurs

Steph's insane circus layup causes Warriors Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry does at least one thing every game that leaves millions of jaws on the floor.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors' superstar made an insane circus layup that brought back memories of Michael Jordan from the early 1990's.

With two minutes remaining in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Curry drove to the rim and it appeared he was going to kick the ball out to the corner, but at the last second, he decided to flip the ball towards the rim.

It went it. It was a thing of beauty.

Just like Monday night when Curry made Warriors Twitter erupt with a step-back 35-foot 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer, the two-time NBA MVP sent social media into a frenzy.

Are you kidding Steph???? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 10, 2021

Steph Curry is not real! — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 10, 2021

Steph that was a circus shot!!!!! — Danny Freisinger 😷 (@DannyFreisinger) February 10, 2021

wut — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 10, 2021

WHAT. I legit have no idea how Steph made that. This is pure wizardry. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) February 10, 2021

loop that Steph video forever — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 10, 2021

Steph makes the most difficult layup I've ever seen him take and smokes the FT lol — Doc Holiday (@BlqMgck) February 10, 2021

Every defender’s reaction when trying to guard Steph 😂 pic.twitter.com/RoIhecugJN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 10, 2021

Steph Curry's shots are getting so ridiculous that you probably can't even pull them off as a 2K glitch @unstoppablebabypic.twitter.com/qLNzb17MZU — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 10, 2021

Curry finished with a game-high 12 points in the first quarter on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range.