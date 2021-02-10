NBA Twitter explodes after Steph Curry's crazy circus layup in Warriors-Spurs

Steph's insane circus layup causes Warriors Twitter to erupt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry does at least one thing every game that leaves millions of jaws on the floor.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors' superstar made an insane circus layup that brought back memories of Michael Jordan from the early 1990's.

With two minutes remaining in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, Curry drove to the rim and it appeared he was going to kick the ball out to the corner, but at the last second, he decided to flip the ball towards the rim.

It went it. It was a thing of beauty.

Just like Monday night when Curry made Warriors Twitter erupt with a step-back 35-foot 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer, the two-time NBA MVP sent social media into a frenzy.

Curry finished with a game-high 12 points in the first quarter on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range.

