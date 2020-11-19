NBA Twitter explodes with reactions to Gordon Hayward opting out of Celtics contract
Gordon Hayward surprised many Thursday evening when he decided to opt out of his $34.2 million Boston Celtics contract.
Hayward now will become a free agent and can sign with any team. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have been named as potential free-agent destinations, but it's worth noting a sign-and-trade or a restructured contract with the C's are both still possible.
As expected, the Twitterverse was sent into a frenzy upon hearing the Hayward news. Here were some of the immediate reactions to Hayward potentially putting an end to his career in Boston:
Not good. Hayward's gone with nothing in return. https://t.co/KQcwaE3rW1
— Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) November 19, 2020
YIKES https://t.co/WzGjrtJ3Kr
— Robert Snyder (@RobbieBuckets) November 19, 2020
Gordon Hayward has to have a long term offer out there. Because that's an enormous amount of money to walk away from.
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 19, 2020
Understandable that Hayward would want a fresh start. From the injury to recovering from the injury to the dysfunction of the '18-19 season to seeing his role diminished, it's been a challenging three years in Boston.
— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 19, 2020
BREAKING: I have accepted Gordon Hayward’s $34M player option and will gladly join the Celtics https://t.co/QVRi9SFd2y
— Royden Ogletree (@roydenogletree) November 19, 2020
New York Knicks fans watching Gordon Hayward decline his player $34 mil player option pic.twitter.com/rbkgyILaKS
— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 19, 2020
The Knicks and Hawks fighting over who gets to pay Gordon Hayward $20 million a year
2020 NBA free agency at its best
— (Welcome Back Everybody, My Name Is) Tucker (@SportingLogical) November 19, 2020
Looks like daddy is going to be happy somewhere else. https://t.co/0cfMisRSfL
— Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) November 19, 2020
So who's paying Gordon Hayward?
You don't opt out of $34 million without KNOWING you're getting a big contract from someone else
— Larry Brown (@LBSports) November 19, 2020
Gordon Hayward has reportedly declined his $34M player option and will become a free agent@FelgerAndMazz react 👇 pic.twitter.com/6epp8jYJgN
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2020
Worst case scenario for the Cs? Where do they go from here? Whom (who? I always screw this up!) might they sign? We’ll answer those questions & more with @KyleDraperTV @ChrisForsberg_ & @SIChrisMannix at 6:30 on @ArbellaIns Early Edition on @NBCSBoston https://t.co/ruZqEwHqLZ
— Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) November 19, 2020
Well that's not good https://t.co/EAfWEy0z1Y
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 19, 2020