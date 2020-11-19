NBA Twitter explodes with reactions to Gordon Hayward opting out of Celtics contract

NBA Twitter reacts to Hayward opting out of C's contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward surprised many Thursday evening when he decided to opt out of his $34.2 million Boston Celtics contract.

Hayward now will become a free agent and can sign with any team. The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks have been named as potential free-agent destinations, but it's worth noting a sign-and-trade or a restructured contract with the C's are both still possible.

As expected, the Twitterverse was sent into a frenzy upon hearing the Hayward news. Here were some of the immediate reactions to Hayward potentially putting an end to his career in Boston:

Not good. Hayward's gone with nothing in return. https://t.co/KQcwaE3rW1 — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) November 19, 2020

Gordon Hayward has to have a long term offer out there. Because that's an enormous amount of money to walk away from. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 19, 2020

Understandable that Hayward would want a fresh start. From the injury to recovering from the injury to the dysfunction of the '18-19 season to seeing his role diminished, it's been a challenging three years in Boston. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 19, 2020

BREAKING: I have accepted Gordon Hayward’s $34M player option and will gladly join the Celtics https://t.co/QVRi9SFd2y — Royden Ogletree (@roydenogletree) November 19, 2020

New York Knicks fans watching Gordon Hayward decline his player $34 mil player option pic.twitter.com/rbkgyILaKS — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) November 19, 2020

The Knicks and Hawks fighting over who gets to pay Gordon Hayward $20 million a year



2020 NBA free agency at its best — (Welcome Back Everybody, My Name Is) Tucker (@SportingLogical) November 19, 2020

Looks like daddy is going to be happy somewhere else. https://t.co/0cfMisRSfL — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) November 19, 2020

So who's paying Gordon Hayward?



You don't opt out of $34 million without KNOWING you're getting a big contract from someone else — Larry Brown (@LBSports) November 19, 2020

Gordon Hayward has reportedly declined his $34M player option and will become a free agent@FelgerAndMazz react 👇 pic.twitter.com/6epp8jYJgN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 19, 2020

Worst case scenario for the Cs? Where do they go from here? Whom (who? I always screw this up!) might they sign? We’ll answer those questions & more with @KyleDraperTV @ChrisForsberg_ & @SIChrisMannix at 6:30 on @ArbellaIns Early Edition on @NBCSBoston https://t.co/ruZqEwHqLZ — Trenni Kusnierek (@trenni) November 19, 2020