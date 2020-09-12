NBA Twitter explodes with reaction to Marcus Smart's epic Game 7 block for Celtics

NBA Twitter explodes with reaction to Marcus Smart's epic Game 7 block originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are headed to the Eastern Conference finals after an exciting Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors, and Marcus Smart unsurprisingly played a pivotal role in the victory.

Smart made a nice impact offensively with 16 points and six assists, but it was his elite defense that really made the difference for Boston.

The Celtics led 89-87 with a minute left in the fourth quarter when Raptors guard Norman Powell raced down the court with a chance to tie the score. Smart chased down Powell and blocked the shot, which will no doubt go down as one of the best defensive plays of the entire 2020 NBA playoffs.

Check out Smart's rejection in the video below:

BLOCKED BY SMART 🚫 pic.twitter.com/uXbc9JLD5P — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 12, 2020

The C's held on for a 92-87 victory, and they'll play the Miami Heat in the conference finals.

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Smart's amazing block and his play in the series overall.

"Marcus Smart will give up his body for this team"

It's true, he will. #Celtics — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 12, 2020

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH! pic.twitter.com/zgz4Ptjip1 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 12, 2020

Marcus Smart was the Most Valuable Player in this Game 7 tonight!!! “If you see him in a fight with a Bear you better help the Bear” — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 12, 2020

Marcus smart block was the biggest play of the game — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) September 12, 2020

Marcus Smart is what Patrick Beverley thinks he is. — myles brown (@mdotbrown) September 12, 2020

if you see Marcus Smart defending anywhere near the rim: dribble, i cannot stress this enough, the other way. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 12, 2020

a marcus smart block and a jayson tatum rebound — that was the difference in winning or losing a seven game series — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 12, 2020

I’d trust Marcus Smart with my passwords because he can defend anything — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 12, 2020

Marcus Smart in the Raptors series:



15.7 PPG

6.0 RPG

5.1 APG

24-61 3P (leads team)

+64 +/- (leads team) pic.twitter.com/JPAl5bXsRR — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 12, 2020

WHAT A BLOCK BY MARCUS SMART — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 12, 2020