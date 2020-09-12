NBA Twitter explodes with reaction to Marcus Smart's epic Game 7 block for Celtics

NBA Twitter explodes with reaction to Marcus Smart's epic Game 7 block originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are headed to the Eastern Conference finals after an exciting Game 7 win over the Toronto Raptors, and Marcus Smart unsurprisingly played a pivotal role in the victory.

Smart made a nice impact offensively with 16 points and six assists, but it was his elite defense that really made the difference for Boston.

The Celtics led 89-87 with a minute left in the fourth quarter when Raptors guard Norman Powell raced down the court with a chance to tie the score. Smart chased down Powell and blocked the shot, which will no doubt go down as one of the best defensive plays of the entire 2020 NBA playoffs.

Check out Smart's rejection in the video below:

The C's held on for a 92-87 victory, and they'll play the Miami Heat in the conference finals.

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Smart's amazing block and his play in the series overall.

 