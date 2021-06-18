NBA Twitter explodes after Celtics trade Kemba Walker to Thunder

NBA Twitter explodes after C's trade Kemba to OKC, get Horford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a wild week in the NBA, and the drama continued Friday morning when the Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that also sent former C's center Al Horford back to Boston.

Here are the reported details of the huge trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

There are a lot of layers to this trade. The obvious one is the financial aspect. The Celtics will save a good chunk of money in this swap, especially with the last year of Horford's contract in 2022-23 only being partially guaranteed. Moving off Walker's contract is a massive win for the C's and gives them a little more roster flexibility moving forward.

As you can imagine, Twitter was pretty fired up in response to this deal. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the surprising Celtics-Thunder trade.

We'll start with an Al Horford tweet from 2016 that he went back and RT'd on Friday morning:

Celtic Pride!!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) July 2, 2016

Celtics save $9 million in salary between Kemba + Al Horford next season.



Horford’s 2022-23 salary is only partially guaranteed, which gives the Celtics a bunch of options with how to proceed.



Essentially, path to adding a new third star is a bit easier — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) June 18, 2021

Welcome back to Boston, Al 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4tCwAHtBmt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 18, 2021

I believe Horford has some tough incentives to get the full 4th year. Kemba’s deal at this stage is much worse. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) June 18, 2021

Brad Stevens’ first deal as President of Basketball Operations comes with Sam Presti, with whom he’s had a longtime friendship dating back to Butler days. Rare trade ahead of Chicago pre-draft combine, but sides got value they wanted now on a major deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021

For #Celtics fans who don’t remember. Moses Brown is the dude who grabbed 19 rebounds in the FIRST HALF against Boston in March. He’s a solid center prospect. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 18, 2021

Moses Brown addition is an interesting piece for Boston. Under contract through 2024 for short money. Good rim protector and rebounder. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 18, 2021

The real question of course is whether OKC can consolidate assets OR draft a star capable of winning in the playoffs before SGA moves on. That's the unproven bit, not this rolling investment strategy. — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) June 18, 2021

After Kemba trade, OKC projected to pick at 4, 16, 18, 35, 36, 55, + possibility Thunder steal Rockets pick if it drops to #5 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 18, 2021

Kemba’s relationship with the Celtics had soured after Boston discussed dealing him after his first season with the team. Celtics get off the final two years of Kemba’s contract — but need to move a big trade chip (No. 16 pick) to do it. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 18, 2021

Al Horford had a really nice year for OKC this year. Not amazing, but solid. Was just a horrid fit in Philly next to Embiid. Think there is a case he’s just as useful for Boston, if not more so if Boston is really worried about Kemba’s legs long term. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 18, 2021

Kemba Walker battled injuries last season, but he’s only 31. The Thunder added Chris Paul when he was 34 and Horford when he was 34 and was able to turn both around for future first (and second) round picks. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 18, 2021

Kemba Walker-for-Al Horford is the most handsome trade in NBA history. My column: — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) June 18, 2021

The Celtics have had Isaiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker as starting point guards in the last four seasons. That’s kind of wild. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 18, 2021

Kemba Walker has a 15 percent trade kicker but I'm told it won't be used during this trade since he's already at the max salary for a player of his experience (nine years) this season. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 18, 2021