Breaking News:

Celtics trading Kemba Walker, first-round pick to Thunder for Al Horford and others

NBA Twitter explodes after Celtics trade Kemba Walker to Thunder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA Twitter explodes after C's trade Kemba to OKC, get Horford originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a wild week in the NBA, and the drama continued Friday morning when the Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that also sent former C's center Al Horford back to Boston.

Here are the reported details of the huge trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

There are a lot of layers to this trade. The obvious one is the financial aspect. The Celtics will save a good chunk of money in this swap, especially with the last year of Horford's contract in 2022-23 only being partially guaranteed. Moving off Walker's contract is a massive win for the C's and gives them a little more roster flexibility moving forward.

As you can imagine, Twitter was pretty fired up in response to this deal. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to the surprising Celtics-Thunder trade.

We'll start with an Al Horford tweet from 2016 that he went back and RT'd on Friday morning:

 

Recommended Stories