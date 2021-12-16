NBA Twitter has excited reaction to Isaiah Thomas signing with Lakers
Isaiah Thomas is finally getting another chance.
The veteran guard soon will make his return to the NBA after signing a 10-day free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers have five players -- including starting point guard Russell Westbrook -- in the league's COVID-19 protocols, so adding a guard with offensive skill like Thomas to their roster makes sense.
Thomas made headlines Wednesday night when he scored 42 points in the G-League. The Lakers are hoping he can still provide some much-needed offense off the bench in the NBA.
The journey back to the NBA has been a long one for Thomas, who only played in three games last season. He's appeared in just 92 games over the last four years.
Now he has a long-awaited chance to prove himself and rebuild his career.
As you might imagine, Twitter was buzzing after reports of Thomas going to the Lakers began to surface. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction:
Thankful for the opportunity to prove everyone wrong, letâ€™s do this! @Lakers https://t.co/23eQUlPxUa
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_t55) December 16, 2021
The Lakers said forget analytics and advanced stats! They went with the EYE TEST and signed @isaiahthomas ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ’¯ðŸ”¥
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 16, 2021
HEâ€™S BACK.
Welcome back, @isaiahthomas ðŸ‘
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/gJ9nLG5IwY
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2021
My dawg back where he belong! @isaiahthomas
— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) December 16, 2021
yesssir, welcome back killa @isaiahthomas !!! ðŸðŸ
— Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) December 16, 2021
How Isaiah Thomas walking into the Lakers locker room pic.twitter.com/Ohj7mcTvNr
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 16, 2021
So happy for my bro man.
Well deserved I.T. ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾
— ðŸ Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 16, 2021
Crush it @isaiahthomas
— Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) December 16, 2021
I'm happy for IT even if it's not the team I would have wanted
— Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) December 16, 2021