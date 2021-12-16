NBA Twitter has excited reaction to Isaiah Thomas signing with Lakers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA Twitter has excited reaction to Isaiah Thomas signing with Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Isaiah Thomas is finally getting another chance.

The veteran guard soon will make his return to the NBA after signing a 10-day free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have five players -- including starting point guard Russell Westbrook -- in the league's COVID-19 protocols, so adding a guard with offensive skill like Thomas to their roster makes sense.

Thomas made headlines Wednesday night when he scored 42 points in the G-League. The Lakers are hoping he can still provide some much-needed offense off the bench in the NBA.

Horford shares great I.T. take after ex-Celtic's huge G League debut

The journey back to the NBA has been a long one for Thomas, who only played in three games last season. He's appeared in just 92 games over the last four years.

Now he has a long-awaited chance to prove himself and rebuild his career.

As you might imagine, Twitter was buzzing after reports of Thomas going to the Lakers began to surface. Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction:

Recommended Stories