NBA Twitter does not want Kent Bazemore playing for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have played 12 games in the 2021-22 NBA season. While it’s still early to judge how players are performing, one Laker has started off cold: Kent Bazemore.

Los Angeles signed Bazemore to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum and hoped he would bring his 3-and-D presence to the roster. L.A. lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma, three critical defenders, over the summer, and Bazemore, theoretically, was a solid replacement.

But among the new signings, Bazemore has struggled on both ends. He’s averaging 5.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.4% overall and 33.3% from deep.

After going 0-of-7 from deep combined in the last four games and not being a positive on defense, NBA Twitter wants Bazemore on the bench rather than being a starter:

Hard to evaluate this Laker roster as is because all of these guys playing above their pay grade, but I'm ready to punt Bazemore into the sun — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) November 11, 2021

Vogel saw the Bazemore jig in the 2nd half I don't think he came back in after mid 3rd quarter — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) November 11, 2021

Kent Bazemore should not be getting any minutes. This dude is the worst nba player I’ve ever seen🤦🏽‍♂️ — JT💫 (7-5) (@RussellsMVP) November 11, 2021

Bazemore and DAJ should go home. Ain’t no need for them to come back for the 2nd half. — SILO (@SxloSara) November 11, 2021

Austin Reaves taking Kent Bazemore’s minutes when the Lakers finally get healthy. — Colb (@___Colb___) November 11, 2021

Time to pull the plug on Bazemore altogether. Monk and Ellington offer way more on offense and Baze not really clamping on defense so sit him. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) November 11, 2021

We let him go to sign players like Bazemore man. We are an unserious organization https://t.co/BGRuBmLgQr — Certified Sza Stan (@OQuinn_16) November 11, 2021

Laker fans praised Kent Bazemore signing, 12 games in they want to send him to Siberia pic.twitter.com/kedEMgmw7X — Getting Older Everyday ™️ (@HellaADZ) November 11, 2021

Kent Bazemore pulls up from 3! pic.twitter.com/1IbYRrjFok — Lincoln (@BathGod_) November 11, 2021

Bazemore brain whenever he has a breakaway layup pic.twitter.com/Z6DFaiXUF8 — . (@6ixLeBron) November 3, 2021

DAJ and Bazemore would be waterboys once Lakers full roster gets healthy — dre🦋 (@inevamiss_) November 11, 2021

Kent Bazemore is really Corey Brewer with hair — Juan 🇸🇻 (@LOLL________) November 11, 2021

