NBA Twitter blasts DeAndre Jordan, wants him cut from Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling with depth in the frontcourt after Anthony Davis went down, and DeAndre Jordan does not look like the solution.

Jordan, who the Lakers signed on a one-year deal after he was traded and bought out, hasn’t been consistently good.

That showed Sunday in the loss to the Chicago Bulls. Jordan started at center but did not put in good shifts in his 21 minutes, which was the fewest of any starter.

He had nine points, seven rebounds and a block but moved terribly on defense and allowed open jumpers while passing up shots near the rim on offense.

NBA Twitter blasted Jordan during and after the game:

Caruso flexing an and 1 on DeAndre Jordan. I'm in hell. — Raj C. (@UnwrittenRul3s) December 20, 2021

Haven’t hated watching a player more than DeAndre Jordan in a long time — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) December 20, 2021

Lakers without AD and Dwight, start the second half with LeBron at center DeAndre Jordan’s days are numbered — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) December 20, 2021

There is zero reason for DeAndre Jordan to be on the roster with how short-handed we are. We are at the point where we’d rather play Melo against Vucevic than him. Don’t know what this logic is. We really need able bodies. — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) December 20, 2021

Deandre Jordan is 100% the most worthless player in the NBA rn — Mikeyy (@feelinglike_KB) December 20, 2021

You ruined your night watching DeAndre Jordan play basketball ?? Listen to me Lakers fans https://t.co/1Yx3SfmlMD pic.twitter.com/VytrRoCZem — Ahmed/Are You A Sicko🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 20, 2021

Lakers fans when Deandre Jordan checks into the game pic.twitter.com/MOc4bfVU9n — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) December 20, 2021

Watching DeAndre Jordan give another fanbase hell and misery pic.twitter.com/nnRjtxBaeM — K.C. (@Not___KC) December 20, 2021

DeAndre Jordan really been a catastrophe for the Lakers but they’re not gonna get rid of him so it is what it is. — Colb (@___Colb___) December 20, 2021

wyd if someone points a gun at you & says “Name 3 players worse than DeAndre Jordan” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O3Am4c6zwo — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 20, 2021

On my life, id rather have Isaiah Thomas at the 5 than DeAndre Jordan — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) December 20, 2021

Lakers fans to DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/AKMXuX8Qt5 — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) December 20, 2021

I find it very hard to believe there isn’t a player in the G-League better than DeAndre Jordan We’ve gotten rid of Gasol, Javale, Jones, Zubac & even Drummond for literally nothing & are left with the worst Center in the NBA 👍 — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) December 20, 2021

GET DEANDRE JORDAN OFF MY TEAM PLEASE — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) December 20, 2021

The worst part about the Lakers not being able to rebound is that Vogel gonna see that and use it to justify more Deandre Jordan minutes — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) December 20, 2021

