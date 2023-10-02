NBA training camps open: James Harden skips the 76ers media day; more updates from media day

It was an eventful offseason in the NBA, culminating in a blockbuster trade last week that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and a residual move Sunday when the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday.

There are plenty of storylines still lingering: James Harden’s trade request has not yet been granted and the 2023 MVP, Joel Embiid, could be watching other Eastern Conference contender’s moves closely.

Along with the host of new faces in new places, Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated NBA Draft pick in recent memory, is about to embark on his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. The 2023 draft class is stacked with talent as the next generation of stars start to form.

The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.

James Harden skips the 76ers media day

The race to see who blinks first in the James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers saga wages on. In the most recent episode, the point guard skipped the team's media day Monday, as he continues to seek a trade away from the franchise.

This is all a part of the ugly battle going on between Harden and 76ers' president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, as their relationship has broken down.

In August, it was reported the team no longer sought a trade for the star. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported last month that another thing to keep tabs on — if there's an extended game of chicken between the two sides — could be the morale of 76ers' star center Joel Embiid.

Cam Johnson to miss start of training camp

The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday that Cam Johnson will be out to start training camp. During an on-court workout last week, the forward strained his left hamstring.

Hornets partner with Mr. Beast on new jersey patch

The Charlotte Hornets are partnering with popular YouTuber Mr. Beast on a jersey patch for the 2023-24 NBA season. The patch will appear on the left side of the jersey, across from the NBA logo.

It marks the first time an NBA team has partnered with a social-media influencer.

The Charlotte Hornets are launching a jersey patch partnership with YouTube and social media sensation Mr. Beast, a first between an influencer and an NBA franchise pic.twitter.com/3XYduRwYFY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

Mr. Beast is among the most popular content creators on YouTube. He was 188 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel and routinely gets hundreds of millions of views on each of his videos.

Zion Williamson in great shape entering 2023-24 season

New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson took his training routine to a whole new level this offseason. Pelicans executive David Griffin said this was the first time Williamson hired people to take care of his body during the offseason.

Griffin added that it's the first time Williamson has "taken his profession seriously" when it comes to offseason workouts.

Griff says Zion has hired independent people to help him take care of his body: "This is the first summer Zion has taken his profession seriously in that regard" — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) October 2, 2023

Williamson played in just 29 games last season due to injuries. He produced at a high level when healthy, averaging 26 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Chauncey Billups excited for Damian Lillard in Milwaukee

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has nothing bad to say about Damian Lillard's departure from the franchise. Billups said he can't wait to see what Lillard does with his new organization, noting it was "the best team [Lillard has] ever been on."

Chauncey Billups: "Dame's in a position where he's on the best team he's ever been on. I'm really excited for him." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) October 2, 2023

Lillard asked for a trade from the Trail Blazers in the offseason. The team granted his wish Wednesday, dealing him to the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee fans came out in force to greet Lillard on Saturday, when he arrived at the Bucks' arena.

