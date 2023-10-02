NBA training camps open: James Harden skips the 76ers media day

It was an eventful offseason in the NBA, culminating in a blockbuster trade last week that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and a residual move Sunday when the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday.

There are plenty of storylines still lingering: James Harden’s trade request has not yet been granted and the 2023 MVP, Joel Embiid, could be watching other Eastern Conference contender’s moves closely.

Along with the host of new faces in new places, Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated NBA Draft pick in recent memory, is about to embark on his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. The 2023 draft class is stacked with talent as the next generation of stars start to form.

The 2023-24 season unofficially starts Monday as the majority of NBA teams report to training camp and participate in their annual media days. Follow Yahoo Sports for updates from around the league.

James Harden skips the 76ers media day

The race to see who blinks first in the James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers saga wages on. In the most recent episode, the point guard skipped the team's media day Monday, as he continues to seek a trade away from the franchise.

This is all a part of the ugly battle going on between Harden and 76ers' president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, as their relationship has broken down.

In August, it was reported the team no longer sought a trade for the star. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported last month that another thing to keep tabs on — if there's an extended game of chicken between the two sides — could be the morale of 76ers' star center Joel Embiid.

Cam Johnson to miss start of training camp

The Brooklyn Nets announced Monday that Cam Johnson will be out to start training camp. During an on-court workout last week, the forward strained his left hamstring.

Check back later for updates from NBA media days.