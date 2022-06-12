NBA trade value: See where Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons rank among the most valuable players

The Brooklyn Nets still have the core of a superteam, but just how valuable are some of the Nets’ key players to other teams?

HoopsHype ranked the top 100 players in the NBA in terms of trade value, with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way at No. 1 overall.

A total of three Nets players – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons made the list – but given the uncertainty surrounding Irving and Simmons, they aren’t as high up the order as you might expect.

Check out HoopsHype’s rankings below:

No. 8: Kevin Durant

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Via HoopsHype:

Guaranteed money left: $197,656,908 till 2025-26

2021/22 stats: 29.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 6.4 apg, 51.8 FG%, 38.3 3P%

Agent: Rich Kleiman

Assuming Kyrie Irving is committed long-term and Ben Simmons is good to go, Brooklyn is unlikely to trade Durant for even the biggest of hauls.

No. 57: Kyrie Irving

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Via HoopsHype:

Guaranteed money left: $36,934,550 till 2022-23

2021/22 stats: 27.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 5.8 apg, 46.9 FG%, 41.8 3P%

Agent: Shetellia Riley Irving

Irving would easily be 30 spots higher on this list if not for his unavailability and the uncertainty on if he would even play for any team other than Brooklyn.

No. 91: Ben Simmons

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Via HoopsHype:

Guaranteed money left: $113,680,224 till 2024-25

Agent: Rich Paul

Simmons’ trade value plummeted with his refusal to play for the Sixers, which put his commitment to basketball in doubt. Still, he is so talented that he could easily be 60 spots higher on this list had he played this season.

