NBA trade tracker: Wizards, Pistons make deal; who else is on the move ahead of deadline?

The NBA seems wide open.

Several teams, including the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, are in position to make a deep playoff run – especially with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors struggling in a strong Western Conference.

That’s why the Feb. 8 trade deadline is important.

Who will make moves that improve their chances to win now, and who will make moves that impact the future?

Will the Washington Wizards trade Kyle Kuzma? Is Toronto’s Pascal Siakam nearing his final games with the Raptors? Will the Chicago Bulls start unloading players (Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso) to a team in need?

Tracking the NBA trades that have happened so far in the 2023-24 season:

Pistons get veterans Gallinari, Muscala from Wizards

Jan. 14: The Detroit Pistons acquired Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from the Washington Wizards for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers and two second-round draft picks. The Pistons get two veterans on expiring deals to help with a young squad this season, and the Wizards take on two team friendly contracts and draft capital.

Raptors send OG Anunoby to the Knicks

Dec. 30: The Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick. The Raptors get scoring (and a hometown star in the Toronto-born Barrett), and the Knicks acquire more defense in Anunoby, who the Knicks believe can expand his offensive game.

Clippers land James Harden from Sixers

Nov. 1: The Philadelphia 76ers sent James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers for Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., two first-round picks (2026, 2028), a first-round pick swap and two-second round picks in a deal that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC received the rights to a pick swap and cash considerations from the Clippers who added Harden to a roster that features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Kings get Filip Petrusev from Clippers

Nov. 1: The Clippers traded Filip Petrusev and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings for the draft rights to Luka Mitrovic, the 60th pick in 2015 draft who plays in Serbia.

