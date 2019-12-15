NBA trade targets: Notable players now eligible to be dealt before deadline

One of the most exciting aspects of each NBA season is the steady stream of rumors and speculation leading up to the trade deadline.

After an unprecedented number of star players found new homes in free agency over the summer, nearly all of those players are now eligible to be traded as of Sunday, Dec. 15. Now that nearly every player in the league can be dealt, the number of trade proposals and rumors discussed and debated should increase quite a bit leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline.

So, which players newly eligible to be dealt are among the most intriguing for title contenders?

