NBA trade rumors: What players might be on the move at the deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is less than a week away, but only two trades have been completed so far. A handful of teams could be sellers at the deadline, and a few names have been circulating throughout the league as potential trade targets.

When is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Feb. 9. Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.

2022-23 NBA trades

Which NBA players could be on the move?

Jae Crowder: The forward is sitting out this season after requesting a trade from the Phoenix Suns in the offseason. He is seeking a multi-year contract extension and the Suns are looking for a quality player in return. There has not been traction on a deal yet.

O.G. Anunoby: The Toronto Raptors forward is one of the most-discussed players in the trade market. He is a young and talented player who could immediately help a playoff-bound team. Yahoo Sports Canada's Steven Loung explores six trade destinations for Anunoby.

John Collins: Is this the year the Atlanta Hawks finally trade Collins? The forward seems to always come up in trade rumors, but as of yet no deal has emerged.

D’Angelo Russell: The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is in the final season of his contract and could be an easy asset to trade. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer recently detailed the fluid situation.

Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley: After last summer's house cleaning, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge could still be itching to tinker around the edges. What the Jazz acquired in the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell offseason trades was far more than anyone anticipated, propelling the team to an above-.500 record and in playoff contention. Should Ainge want to change fortunes in either direction, Clarkson and Conley could be on the move.

NBA trade deadline rumor tracker