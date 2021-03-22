NBA rumors: Warriors have shown Bogdan Bogdanović trade interest

Report: Warriors have shown interest in Hawks' Bogdanović originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA trade deadline -- this Thursday at Noon PT -- is rapidly approaching, and the Warriors apparently are active in discussions.

The latest intel comes from The Athletic's Shams Charania, and it is a rather straightforward piece of information.

"The Warriors have shown interest in Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović, sources said."

That's all we know.

Bogdanović spent his first three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, who declined to match the four-year, $72 million offer sheet the 28-year-old signed with the Atlanta Hawks as a restricted free agent back in November.

The Serbia native got off to a slow start this season, and then was sidelined for 25 games after sustaining an avulsion fracture in his right knee Jan. 9.

The Hawks have won eight games in a row since Bogdanović returned to the lineup. And the 6-foot-6 combo guard is averaging 13 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last four games, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

It's safe to assume that any potential deal for Bogdanović would include the Warriors sending Kelly Oubre to Atlanta. Golden State would need to send an additional player in order to match salaries, and could end up throwing in a future draft pick.

Also, Bogdanović is scheduled to make $18 million annually through the 2023-24 season (the final year is a player option) but the Warriors' cap hit would be just north of $20 million because he has a 15 percent trade kicker.

There is a strong familiarity between the franchise's front offices, as Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk was an assistant GM with the Warriors for five seasons before he left for Atlanta in May 2017.

And the two sides have worked out a couple deals recently:

Story continues

1) June 20, 2019 -- Warriors trade a 2024 second-round pick and cash for the No. 41 overall pick (the Dubs later selected Eric Paschall)

2) July 8, 2019 -- Warriors trade Damian Jones and a 2026 second-round pick for Omari Spellman

So it wouldn't be a surprise to see a third transaction come to fruition.

The Warriors host the Hawks this Friday, in what will be both teams' first game after the trade deadline.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast