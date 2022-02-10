NBA trade rumors: Terrence Ross is Celtics' 'primary target' at deadline

NBA trade rumors: Celtics eyeing this potential Terrence Ross deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA trade deadline day has arrived, and the Boston Celtics apparently have a new target in their sights.

The Celtics are "working on a package to acquire" Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross, The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported Wednesday night.

The deal would involve Boston sending guard Dennis Schroder, "another player and likely a draft pick" to Orlando for Ross, per Washburn, who added that Ross is the Celtics' "primary target" ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

C's fans should be familiar with Ross, who has scored at least 25 points in three of his last nine games against Boston and went off for 33 points in the teams' Jan. 2 matchup.

The 31-year-old wing has averaged 11.3 points per game with a 36.4% 3-point rate over 10 NBA seasons and could provide an offensive jolt on the Celtics' second unit. He's also under contract through the 2022-23 season, carrying a $12.5 million cap hit this season and an $11.5 million cap hit next year.

Schroder, who's on a $5.8 million expiring contract, appears likely to be traded before 3 p.m. if Boston can find the right deal. But the C's may need to part with a young player like Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith in addition to Schroder to take on Ross' contract.

The C's have been rumored to be involved in several trade discussions, but a deal for Ross would represent a significant commitment to a team that's won seven in a row to move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference at 31-25.