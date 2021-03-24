NBA trade rumors: Surprising new team enters Kyle Lowry sweepstakes with Sixers, Heat

Surprising contender enters Lowry sweepstakes vs. Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Kyle Lowry trade market is going to dictate this year's NBA trade deadline, which is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, and with roughly 24 hours to go an intriguing new name entered what has long been a two-team race for the veteran point guard.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon during an ESPN special that the Los Angeles Lakers shouldn't be ignored as a contender for Lowry's services as the trade deadline approaches.

Oh boy.

Here's exactly what Wojnarowski said:

"Kyle Lowry is very much available right now."

[...]

"Here's one team that, don't rule them out of this one between now and Thursday's trade deadline: the Lakers."

Okay, so that doesn't sound like a doomsday scenario for the Sixers' Lowry hopes, but it also doesn't sound like nothing. The Lakers are facing a brutal scenario, with the absence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis meaning their playoff seeding could slip significantly over the next few weeks. Lowry could help buoy their place in the standings, and when James and Davis return the Lakers would have one of the most formidable starting lineups in the league.

But what can the Lakers offer that would top a deal from the Sixers (likely one of Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and draft capital) or the Miami Heat (likely Duncan Robinson, another contract, and draft capital)?

Montrezl Harrell's name has already been tossed around in trade discussions, and according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer the Lakers' front office "appear willing to entertain offers" for the 27-year-old. Combining Harrell with, say, Dennis Schroder (or maybe even Kyle Kuzma?) and some draft capital might be enough to entice the Raptors.

Lowry, of course, also reportedly has a say in the matter. He's lived in the Eastern time zone for a decade now, is from Philadelphia, and is close friends with Jimmy Butler. Does playing with LeBron James outweigh all of that?

We'll see what happens in less than a day.