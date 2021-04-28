NBA trade rumors: Sixers still pursuing a Kyle Lowry deal

Sixers still 'plan on' pursuing a Kyle Lowry trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Remember when the Sixers nearly pulled off a blockbuster deal for Kyle Lowry at the NBA trade deadline as try to capitalize on Joel Embiid's best season to date?

Well, if you were all in on the Lowry pursuit and were heartbroken when it fell apart, Wednesday's NBA rumor mill has brought you some very good news.

According to a report this week from Sam Amick and John Hollinger at The Athletic, Lowry's future with Toronto is still uncertain, and the Sixers haven't given up the idea of adding the Philadelphia native to his hometown squad.

From Amick and Hollinger:

"Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade. While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there."

Those are pretty strong words: the Sixers "plan on" pursuing him, and "interest remains very strong". It doesn't reflect Lowry's interest in joining Philadelphia, and considering his status in the Toronto organization he'll have at least some say in his destination.

But it's very interesting to see the Sixers' front office still interested in adding Lowry. It tells you a couple things:

1. Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers see the Sixers' championship window as wide open, and aren't content to just wait and see if the Big Three of Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris are sufficient. This year's team has been improved and impressive but it still has holes, and teams around the Sixers like the Nets and Bucks are getting better, not worse. Keep building.

2. Morey and Rivers aren't afraid to take risks to win a title. You're bound to incur some level of risk when you're pursuing a player like Lowry in a sign and trade, whether it's by giving up potentially valuable prospects (hello, Tyrese Maxey) or draft picks that could turn into cheap talent later on, but no one is winning a champioship in today's ultra-competitive superteam NBA without taking those risks. The Sixers have an MVP-caliber player and All-Star support around him; adding Lowry would make them the best team in the East, and it's a move they have to consider.

Story continues

Lowry, who turned 35 last month, is still playing valuable basketball, shooting 38% from deep and averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 assists per 36 minutes on a very underwhelming Raptors team. He'd be a perfect secondary point guard option as a compliment to Ben Simmons, and would be extremely valuable as a primary ballhandler late in games, when Simmons' lack of a jump shot often rears its head and trips up the Sixers' offense.

The Raptors were reportedly looking for a king's ransom back in March - multiple first-round picks, Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and maybe more - and Morey balked. Hopefully the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations holds that hard line and can get Toronto GM Masai Ujiri to meet at a more reasonable price.

If he can't? Enjoy Miami, Kyle.