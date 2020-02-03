NBA trade rumors: Robert Covington still linked to Sixers, but asking price is 'ambitious'

In the final days leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, Robert Covington is reportedly a popular name.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, Covington is "as good a bet as any high-wattage player to move this week."

Most Sixers fans don't require much background on Covington, who played 297 games with the Sixers before being dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Jimmy Butler trade.

The 29-year-old is close to the dictionary definition of a 3-and-D player. He's 10th in steals per game this season and seventh in total deflections, and he's hitting 34.7 percent of his threes - a touch below his career average - on 6.4 attempts per game.

Though half-court shot creation has been an issue for the Sixers, it's clear why they would desire more shooting. They're currently 20th in three-point percentage (34.9 percent) and 23rd in three-point attempts per game (30.9).

On Jan. 9, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Sixers had "inquired about Covington," but said that "Minnesota could have so many bidders for Covington that the price will be too high for Philadelphia to make a reunion a reality."

The current asking price, according to The New York Times' Marc Stein, is indeed rather high.

Ambitious as it sounds, Minnesota has sought two first-round picks in exchange for Robert Covington in advance of Thursday's trade deadline, league sources say. Let's see where the Wolves land if/when they actually deal him, with Philly and Houston at the front of the RoCo line — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020

Two first-round picks would certainly be a lot for the Sixers to send Minnesota, in addition to the players they'd need to give the Timberwolves to match Covington's salary. Covington is making $11.3 million this season and is under contract for the next two years, as well.

Of course, it's very possible the Timberwolves shift their stance or would want something else from the Sixers. The earliest first-round pick the Sixers can trade is their 2022 selection, though they do own a heap of second-round picks.

