NBA trade rumors live updates: Deals galore ahead of draft, free agency

The NBA's trade moratorium ended Monday, and the moves began heating up right away.

For the first time since last season's Feb. 6 trade deadline, teams are allowed to make deals.

We've seen a flurry already, including multiple huge deals involving stars or high-level role players who impact winning.

Four of the biggest moves: Chris Paul is going to Phoenix, Dennis Schroder is off to the Los Angeles Lakers, Robert Covington is going to Portland, and Jrue Holiday is headed to Milwaukee.

Oh yea, the grandest move of all: The Detroit Pistons traded Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Dzanan Musa, a draft pick and money. Read our analysis of that move.

James Harden to the Nets is the biggest rumor still out there. And it looks more likely every hour, after he reportedly turned down the chance to become the first $50 million-per-season player with the Houston Rockets.

We're following the NBA's top newsbreakers, analysts and fan reaction mixed in all in one.

Live updates

A Twitter List by MarloweAlter

Don't see the live updates box? Refresh your page or try this link.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NBA trade rumors, updates: Trades galore ahead of draft, free agency