NBA trade rumors: Latest LaVine to Lakers talk nothing new, 76ers eyeing Anunoby

NBA: Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers

Talk of NBA trades grows through December at almost the same pace as talk of Santa Claus. However, unlike Santa, there tends to be very little real coming from the trade chatter. Very little is new news on the NBA trade front. Here's a look at some of the latest discussions.

Zach LaVine to the Lakers rumors (or 76ers, Heat)

The connecter of Klutch Sports — the agent for LaVine as well as LeBron James and Anthony Davis — plus the hopes and dreams of Bulls fans keep the Zach LaVine to the Lakers conversation alive, but it probably shouldn't. Sources NBC Sports has spoken with called this trade unlikely (at best), even with the Lakers’ post In-Season Tournament stumbles. That said, on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back Shams Charania said the Lakers, Heat and 76ers are expected to have interest in LaVine.

The question in Chicago is becoming this: How low an offer are the Bulls ready to accept for LaVine? Both LaVine and the Bulls are ready to move on, and Chicago has gone 6-3 with LaVine sidelined. That, however, does not help LaVine's trade value. An online conversation at The Athletic between Bulls beat writer Darnell Mayberry and Lakers writer Jovan Buha sums up the different perspectives on this trade well.

Mayberry: All signs are pointing to these teams eventually finding common ground on a deal that works for both sides. A lot of fans like Austin Reaves in Chicago, Jovan. How much do the Lakers want LaVine?

Buha: My understanding is that the Lakers continue to prefer (DeMar) DeRozan and/or (Alex) Caruso given their contracts, as previously reported... For LaVine specifically, I think the Lakers would consider a D'Angelo Russell-centric deal, but I don't think they'd throw in much more than a combination of salary filler (Rui Hachimura and/or Gabe Vincent), a young prospect (Max Christie or Jalen Hood-Schifino) and a protected pick (2029 or 2030 first rounder). The Lakers would fight to keep Hachimura and Christie, to be clear... As I reported, Los Angeles isn't interested in trading Austin Reaves for LaVine.

Mayberry: As for your potential framework for a deal, the Bulls won't love it, but it's the kind they might have to accept.

That's what it comes to, the Lakers might trade for LaVine if all they give up is Russell, Vincent, Christie and a protected pick — and even then Los Angeles will have to stop and think. LaVine's massive contract — $40 million this season and $138 million guaranteed over three more seasons beyond this one — has every team hitting the pause button. Does LaVine drive winning enough to pay that? Also, Reaves is off the table.

Is that enough for the Bulls?

76ers interested in LaVine, Anunoby

Interest in trading for LaVine is lukewarm from more than the Lakers, it's everyone. That includes the 76ers, who might have interest but have their eyes on OG Anunoby of the Raptors, Charania also said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

Philadelphia is built to have near max cap space next summer, they could trade for a player such as Anunoby and re-sign him, or just use that space for LaVine. In the wake of the Harden trade, the 76ers have first-round draft picks and matching salary to land just about anyone. They can be players, if other teams want to play along.

The Raptors hold the keys to the entire trade deadline — will they finally look to move Pascal Siakam (the Hawks lead a group of interested teams) or OG Anunoby? Both Siakam and Anunoby will be free agents after this season (Anunoby has to opt out of his below-market $19 million for next season, he will) and reportedly are open to moving on. Usually that would mean Toronto would look to trade Siakam to get something in return, but they had the same situation last season with Fred VanVleet and just watched him walk out the door (same with Kyle Lowry before him). Toronto has been worse than most teams at overvaluing their players compared to what the market will pay, that could happen again and they could get nothing.

Toronto reportedly would love to retool around Scottie Barnes and Anunoby, but because Anunoby will be a free agent, the Raptors need to talk to him and gauge his interest in staying. An elite on-ball defender shooting 37.2% from 3 this season, Anunoby has a lot of fans around the league and will make max or near-max money starting in his next contract. Whatever team trades for him will have to be willing to pay that bill — and most are, plus offer the Raptors a fair amount in return for a trade. The Raptors would rather pay that future contract themselves. It's up to Anunoby.

But the 76ers are watching and have been linked to both.

Jazz could be sellers at trade deadline

Let's clear up where things stand with the Jazz heading into the trade deadline.

After an unexpectedly slow start to the season, they are willing to be sellers at the trade deadline. Specifically, a team looking for scoring punch at the guard spot should call Utah's Danny Ainge to talk about Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, both of whom are available and fit the bill.

The guy teams are really eyeing is Lauri Markkanen, and a recent report said the Jazz are not outright rejecting calls about him, a sign they are listening. Sure, but it will take a Gobert-sized offer — meaning a dramatic overpay — to get Markkanen. It is doubtful any team will step up with that kind of offer at the trade deadline, and probably not next summer, either. Expect Markkanen to be with the Jazz — where he wants to be — for the season's final months.

Also, expect the Jazz to make some moves.

