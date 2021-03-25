NBA trade rumors: Kyle Lowry trade landscape reportedly takes huge turn

Adam Hermann
·2 min read
Sixers' Lowry pursuit reportedly takes a sharp turn originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's the trade discussion that may never end - except it has to end by 3 p.m. on Thursday: will Kyle Lowry be traded from the Raptors to the Sixers before the NBA's trade deadline? 

Rumblings emerged Thursday morning of the Sixers being the leaders in the race for Lowry's services, ahead of the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers... except those rumblings may have simply been smokescreens coming from Toronto.

Because on ESPN's 1 p.m edition, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that after the Sixers traded for Thunder guard George Hill, the Sixers were "out" on adding Kyle Lowry before the deadline.

That's certainly a big change from being the reported leaders in the clubhouse!

Wojnarowski's reporting would jibe with what NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported early Thursday afternoon: the Sixers' involvement in the Lowry situation hadn't reached the final stages, as some suggested:

Well then!

The reporting from Clark and Woj also makes plenty of sense after the Raptors' reported asking price emerged Thursday morning from ESPN's Brian Windhorst. 

If true, the price was absolutely too high:

"'For Philadelphia, they are permitted to trade '21 and '23 first-round picks - this year's pick and 2023 - plus they have Tyrese Maxey, their young guard out of Kentucky, and Thybulle, Matisse Thybulle. Toronto, they would like all of those pieces. From what I've been told, Philly has not been willing to put that whole package in there.'"

That's a package that I simply can't see Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey coming close to, which makes the late-breaking rumors of the Sixers closing in on a Lowry deal feel like nothing more than pressure coming from Toronto's camp.

Trade deadline rumor season is always a flurry of news, and parsing truth from reality is never easy.

Luckily, we have just under two hours until this reaches its conclusion.

