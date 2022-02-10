NBA trade rumors: Donte DiVincenzo deal squashes Celtics-Bucks chatter

Report: Four-team trade squashes a potential Celtics deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You can cross one potential Boston Celtics trade off the list.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons have agreed to a massive four-team deal ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The relevant info for Boston fans here is that Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is heading to Sacramento.

The Celtics and Bucks reportedly discussed a deal last weekend that would have sent guard Dennis Schroder to Milwaukee in return for DiVincenzo. According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, the Bucks countered by asking Boston for forward Grant Williams, which the Celtics "balked" at.

Schroder is the most likely Celtics trade candidate, as shedding his $5.8 million expiring contract would ensure Boston gets under the luxury tax. Several other teams have been linked to Schroder as well, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic, who reportedly have spoken with the C's about a deal involving wing Terrence Ross.

Unless Milwaukee has another asset to Boston's liking, however, it doesn't appear that Schroder will land with the Bucks.