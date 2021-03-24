NBA trade rumors: Does this JJ Redick podcast interaction hint at his deadline destination?

Harris podcast comments might hint at incoming Sixers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Sixers are taking a look at any and all possible upgrades ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline as they try to gear up for a championship run.

The headlines are being occupied right now by names like Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball and Norman Powell, all excellent options for President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey - but what if there's a familiar, less-splashy name who could be of help?

Tobias Harris joined JJ Redick's "Old Man and the Three" podcast on Wednesday morning to talk about Harris's All-Star-worthy season, his fit with Doc Rivers, his approach to life at large, and plenty more.

But one moment early in the podcast caught basketball fans' ears, especially for Sixers fans. Here's how the exchange began:

"REDICK: Originally I'd asked Tobias about three or four weeks ago to come on the podcast, to bless us with his presence, and his initial response was...

"HARRIS: I told JJ, I'll go on the podcast when you're my teammate again."

Redick then explained that he bribed Harris to come on the podcast while still playing for different teams with a fancy bottle of wine, which was followed by this eyebrow-raising exchange:

"REDICK: Have you opened the bottle yet?

"HARRIS: No I have not, it's actually right in here. It'll be opened, tomorrow.

"REDICK: Save it for me.

"HARRIS: I was gonna say - [laughs] alright."

If you want to hear the audio version for context, which I think adds even more intrigue for Sixers fans, here you go:

Are Tobias and JJ hinting at a possible JJ return to the Sixers on a buyout 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dVVkoyTqsD — Harden Better (@TrillBroDude) March 24, 2021

This is obviously nothing certain, but it sounds like Harris and Redick might be hinting at a possible reunion in Philly. Right? Maybe? Kind of?

I think it's at least plausible that they both know discussions are ongoing. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer suggested Tuesday that Redick could receive a buyout from the Pelicans, in which case the Sixers could try to nab the veteran sharpshooter as he chases his first title with guys he liked playing with just a couple years ago.

Is Redick worth a reasonably cheap post-buyout addition for the Sixers? It's a good question.

Redick is shooting a career-worst 36.4% from deep, but he's still one of the most prolific shooters in league history and his chemistry with Joel Embiid from 2017 to 2019 was undeniable. And with the rest of the team fleshed out with guys like Matisse Thybulle and even Shake Milton, Redick won't be asked to do too much on the defensive end in the postseason.

This probably depends on what else Morey does at the deadline. If he can add Lowry, Powell, Ball, or even George Hill - four guys who either have long histories of shooting or are having great 2021 shooting seasons - then the addition of Redick feels less necessary. If teams like the Nets, Clippers, Lakers, and Heat dominate the trade/buyout market? Sure, go get Redick.

We'll see what happens, but Sixers fans with Redick jerseys in storage might want to go dust those bad boys off.