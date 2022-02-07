NBA trade rumors: Dennis Schroder draws offers from Bucks, Bulls

Would Bucks be a good Dennis Schroder trade partner for C's? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Dennis Schroder has heard the chatter about the Boston Celtics potentially dealing him before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. And there's a lot of it.

The latest rumor involving Schroder came Sunday from The Action Network's Matt Moore, who reported the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks both "have offers on the table" for the veteran guard.

We've heard about the Bulls' apparent interest in Schroder: Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently reported the possibility of a trade that would send Chicago's Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick to Boston in return for Schroder.

But what might the Bucks offer the Celtics in a deal for the 28-year-old guard?

Boston's goal remains cutting salary to get under the luxury tax, per Moore. So, the team likely would try to take back a total salary less than Schroder's $5.8 million contract.

Arlington, Mass., native Pat Connaughton (one year, $5.3 million with a player option for 2022-23) would be the Celtics' ideal option. He's been an excellent deep threat for the Bucks this season, though -- a career-high 10.2 points per game on 41.4% 3-point shooting -- so it's very doubtful they move him while eyeing another championship run.

Donte DiVincenzo (one year, $4.68 million) might be a more realistic target: The Villanova product is playing just 20 minutes per game in Milwaukee and shooting 28.6% from three. He shot 37.9% from the arc last season, however, and may benefit from a change in scenery. He'd help fill Boston's need for shooting while saving the team about $1.2 million in cap space.

One more option for the C's is a deal that sends veteran point guard George Hill and wing Jordan Nwora to Boston for Schroder. Hill would give the Celtics a veteran facilitator and solid outside shooter (career 38.1% 3-point percentage), while the move would save Brad Stevens' club $1.8 million in cap space.

The Celtics also could consider a reunion with Semi Ojeleye, who's making just $1.8 million this season and could be added in place of Nwora in the above deal.

Schroder has been a valuable member of Boston's second unit: He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 assists per game and dropped 22 points Sunday night in the Celtics' win over the Orlando Magic. So, moving him may hurt the C's offense in the short-term.

But he's also a valuable trade asset, so if Stevens wants to clear cap space to swing some bigger deals this summer, trading the German guard may be a good route to take.