NBA trade rumors: Daryl Morey drops social media hint about Ben Simmons trade buzz

Morey drops social media hint about Ben Simmons trade buzz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA season is underway, including a revamped and intriguing Sixers roster, but the trade winds never stop blowing.

Particularly when the rumors include chatter about two All-Star players.

The "will they, won't they" Ben Simmons-for-James Harden rumblings won't go away as the Rockets superstar continues to try and push his way out of Houston. The Sixers have been on Harden's list of destinations for weeks now, but a Sixers trade for Harden will likely cost Simmons in return.

Earlier this month, after reports of Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey putting Simmons on the table in trade talks, Morey outright denied that Simmons would be traded. Outright!

And over the weekend, Morey dropped another hint on social media about the way he sees a potential Simmons trade.

Check out this tweet that Morey liked with his personal account:

Hmm.

Look, I know smokescreens exist, and in 2020 there is no such thing as a meaningless act online. Is it maybe possible that Morey, knowing his social media activity is monitored, would be going out of his way to hit "like" on tweets that signal his unwillingness to trade Simmons, while secretly still wanting to make the deal? I guess, maybe.

But there's also the simpler takeaway here: Morey doesn't see himself as a "fool" in any sense of the word, which means he's not trading Simmons.

I think the most likely scenario is that Morey feels the tug of both sides. He definitely likes Simmons as a player, because Simmons is a good player. But Harden is an unbelievable talent who would fit perfectly on this Sixers team, which means I don't think that door will ever be fully closed.

Sunday night's loss to the Cavaliers showed some glaring problems with the Sixers' roster when Joel Embiid isn't playing. We'll see if Morey continues to value Simmons' diverse and intriguing, but also limited, skillset... or if he is worth looking like a "fool" in order to try and win a title.