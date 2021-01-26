NBA trade rumors: Could JJ Redick be on the move to a contender before deadline?

Sounds like Redick could be a trade target before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's been two seasons since JJ Redick left the Sixers for the higher-paying pastures of New Orleans. After struggling without Redick's deadly shooting last season, the Sixers tried to patch over his absence with the additions of Seth Curry and Danny Green this year, along with the development of Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton's range.

But Redick's time in New Orleans seems to be wearing thin, and the vet might be available in a trade, which makes you at least ask the question...

...should the Sixers try to bring JJ back to add shooting depth?

The Pelicans are reportedly "open" to discussing a Redick trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

The Pelicans, viewed as a key team in NBA trade market, are receiving calls on Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick from interested teams and have shown openness to discussing both, per sources.



More in latest Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/KpLWLLTMZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

You can never have too much shooting on your team, and while Redick's $13 million cap hit is at least a little prohibitive, he comes off the books after this season.

There are, then, two questions you ask yourself if you want the Sixers to give New Orleans a call.

1. What does a Redick trade cost?

2. Does he fit on this team?

In terms of cost, I can't imagine the Pelicans will be able to recoup much for Redick himself. The 36-year-old is off to an ice-cold start from deep, and while shooters are notoriously streaky, he's shooting just 30% from three on roughly five attempts per night, while playing 20 minutes per game. His two-point shooting is as low as it's been since 2009.

The bigger obstacle would be matching his salary without giving up assets you value. Terrence Ferguson's $4 million is movable. But elsewhere? Not much that you'd like to trade for an aging shooter. Maybe Danny Green's $15 million contract as a one-for-one, but at that point you're just trading one old shooter for another.

Now, does Redick fit on this team in a basketball sense? Kind of. He's a shooter, and you basically want as many shooters as possible these days, especially when your best player is a big man like Joel Embiid.

But between the minutes the Sixers are currently allocating to Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, and Shake Milton... there's not really a ton of space for Redick.

So ultimately, while it's okay to remember Redick's tenure with the Sixers fondly, it's best if they sit this one out.