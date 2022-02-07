NBA trade rumors: Are Celtics exploring Grant Williams deal?

NBA trade rumors: Would Celtics look to deal Grant Williams? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Would the Boston Celtics really deal their top 3-point shooter before Thursday's NBA trade deadline?

Longtime NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan raised a few eyebrows Monday on The Ringer's Bill Simmons Podcast by sharing this nugget:

"The one thing I've heard that I don’t like is the possibility of (the Celtics) moving Grant Williams."

Williams is enjoying a career year for Boston, averaging 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 42.8% from 3-point range, tied for seventh in the NBA among qualified players. The C's also picked up his team option for next season, meaning he'll carry just a $4.3 million cap hit in 2022-23.

Williams' strong outside shooting and favorable contract could make him a valuable trade chip, though. While the C's need outside shooting -- they rank 22nd in the NBA in 3-point percentage -- it's worth at least exploring whether the team can fetch a high draft pick or a quality player in a deal involving the 23-year-old.

That said, Boston shouldn't trade Williams unless it gets a very favorable return package. Reliable 3-point shooters are hard to come by, especially at age 23 with team control through 2023.

"I think Grant Williams has had a really good year," MacMullan added on Simmons' podcast. "He’s four inches too short but he’s the only guy who is hitting threes for you. You better get a shooter back if you are going to trade Grant Williams."

The more likely path for the Celtics is a trade involving Dennis Schroder or Josh Richardson as the team looks to clear cap space to get under the luxury tax next offseason.