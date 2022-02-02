NBA trade rumors: Celtics explored Malik Beasley deal with Timberwolves

Report: Celtics explored this Malik Beasley trade with Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As momentum builds toward the NBA trade deadline, more nuggets about the Boston Celtics' strategy are emerging.

The Celtics recently explored a deal with the Timberwolves that would have sent veteran wing Josh Richardson and "one of either Romeo Langford (or) Aaron Nesmith" to Minnesota in return for guard Malik Beasley, The Athletic's Jared Weiss and Jon Krawczynski reported Wednesday.

According to Weiss, talks stalled because the Wolves "sought to maintain flexibility for bigger moves at the deadline."

Richardson, Langford and Nesmith all have been mentioned as potential trade chips for Boston, and Beasley would have been an interesting return piece.

The 25-year-old is having a down year offensively (12.0 points per game; 37.1% from the floor, 34.3% from three) but averaged a career-high 19.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season for Minnesota while hitting 40% of his 3-pointers.

Beasley is on a manageable contract, as well -- four years, $60 million with a club option for 2023-24 -- so it makes sense why the Celtics would target him as they aim to add more offensive firepower to support their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams.

It's possible the C's explore another deal for Richardson, who's enjoying a strong season off Boston's bench -- 9.8 points per game, 39.1% from three -- and is on a team-friendly deal.

Boston also may look to move guard Dennis Schroder and/or veteran Marcus Smart, although the latter appears more likely to stay put thanks to his recent success as a true point guard in the Celtics offense.

The trade deadline is next Thursday, Feb. 10, so this will be a very busy stretch for new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.