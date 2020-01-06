The Washington Wizards are unlikely to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, which means they should be among the sellers as the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline nears.

One player expected to generate plenty of trade interest over the next few weeks is forward Davis Bertans. NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes reported Monday that the Boston Celtics, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets "have emerged as suitors for Bertans' services."

Bertans is an ideal trade target for contending teams that need/want to upgrade their bench scoring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 27-year-old small forward is averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Wizards this season. Bertans' ability to stretch the floor, highlighted by an impressive 43.4 percent success rate on 3-point shots, is the most appealing aspect of his skill set.

The price to acquire Bertans figures to be high, and while he certainly would upgrade the Celtics' scoring depth and provide valuable outside shooting, Boston would be better served acquiring a center. The C's already have several wing players who can score, most notably Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. Boston's weak spot is the frontcourt, and adding depth at center to protect against an injury to Enes Kanter or Daniel Theis would be a smart move before the deadline (or in the buyout market).

Bertans is in the final year of his contract and can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Therefore, he likely will be a rental for any team that trades for him.

The Wizards host the Celtics at Capital One Center on Monday night. Bertans will not play because of a quad injury.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Wizards, which tips off Monday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Scal have the call at 7 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

NBA trade rumors: Celtics have 'emerged as suitors' for Davis Bertans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston