NBA trade rumors: Would a Celtics-Cavs Dennis Schroder deal make sense?

Would a Dennis Schroder trade between Celtics, Cavs make sense? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trades go down in the NBA when both sides get what they want. Based on that simple truth and a pair of recent reports, Brad Stevens and Koby Altman may want to chat.

The Boston Celtics are "widely expected" to trade Dennis Schroder if they can deal the veteran guard without taking salary back, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein reported Monday. That's hardly breaking news, as Schroder's $5.9 million expiring contract makes him a prime rental target for a contender.

Which contenders could be interested, you ask? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reports the Cleveland Cavaliers are believed to be looking for "the best combo guard they can get," offering their 2022 first-round pick as potential compensation.

The Cavs, who are surprise buyers ahead of the NBA trade deadline as the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed, need a playmaking guard after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending injury. Schroder could help fill Rubio's void: He's averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 assists per game this season and dished out 5.8 assists per game with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21.

But could the Celtics get a first-round pick out of Cleveland in return for Schroder? That seems unlikely, especially since Pincus reports the Cavs are expected to move Rubio and his $17.8 million contract in any deal involving their first-rounder and a combo guard.

In that scenario, the C's would have to send both Schroder and a player like Josh Richardson ($11.6 million cap hit) just to make salaries match. Rubio will be a free agent in 2022, so Boston essentially would be eating Rubio's salary while giving up two talented role players.

If the Cavs are open to an alternative deal, though, The Athletic's John Hollinger recently proposed Boston sending Schroder to Cleveland for Kevin Pangos, Ed Davis and a 2023 second-round pick.

That's not a sexy trade for the Celtics -- Davis and Pangos both play under 10 minutes per game for the Cavs -- but they'd save nearly $2 million while helping Cleveland stay under the luxury tax, as well.

The Cavs may have their sights set on other combo guards like Indiana's Caris LeVert or Houston's Eric Gordon, which would make any Schroder trade discussion moot. If they have interest in the Celtics guard, though, it seems like a deal could be worked out.