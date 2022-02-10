NBA trade rumors: Celtics acquire Derrick White from Spurs in Josh Richardson deal

Report: Celtics land Spurs' Derrick White in multi-player deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The other shoe has dropped in Boston.

The Celtics are trading for San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday less than two hours before the NBA trade deadline.

Here are the full terms of the deal, per Charania, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach and ESPN's Zach Lowe:

Celtics receive: Derrick White

Spurs receive: Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, Celtics' 2022 first-round pick (1-4 protected), option to swap first-round picks with Celtics in 2028

Boston is giving up a lot here, but White has solid upside. The 27-year-old was averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Spurs this season and also is a strong defender: He led San Antonio with a 0.110 defensive win share.

White overlapped with current Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for two seasons when Udoka was an assistant coach with the Spurs. The fifth-year veteran is on the first year of a four-year, $70 million extension and carries a $15.1 million cap hit this season.

The Celtics essentially matched White's salary by sending Richardson ($11.6 million) and Langford ($3.8 million) to San Antonio.

Langford never quite reached his potential in Boston after the team selected him 14th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, while Richardson had been playing well for the C's this season after Boston traded for him in the offseason.

White's contract will go into the Celtics' traded player exception for Evan Fournier, while Boston will create another TPE by dealing Richardson, per Mass Live's Brian Robb.