NBA trade intel: Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, Eric Gordon, Bryn Forbes

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, executives are working the phones more diligently to learn the price tags of several available players who could be difference-makers for playoff-caliber teams.

Below is the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the top names mentioned on the trade market.

Pacers: Myles Turner and Caris LeVert

Indiana has endured an underwhelming season due partly to injuries and COVID outbreaks leading rival executives to believe the Pacers could be in for a roster shakeup as the deadline approaches.

The Pacers are seeking two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Myles Turner, the NBA’s top shot blocker, league sources told HoopsHype.

Turner, who is currently dealing with a sore left foot, has been targeted by several teams on the trade market, including the Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets.

Indiana’s asking price for Caris LeVert is a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype.

One team to watch for LeVert is the Cavaliers, as beat writer Chris Fedor noted on a recent HoopsHype podcast episode. Cleveland has all of its first-round picks to dangle, young players such as Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dylan Windler, and the expiring contract of Ricky Rubio as trade bait.

Turner has an $18 million salary for this season and next season. LeVert is owed $17.5 million this season and $18.8 million next year.

Rockets: Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon, 33, is shooting career-highs from the field (.505) and three-point range (.455) after two injury-riddled seasons. With Gordon healthy and adding a needed veteran presence to a rebuilding Rockets team, Houston is seeking a first-round pick in trade talks for the veteran scoring guard, league sources told HoopsHype.

Several playoff-caliber teams are monitoring Gordon, as noted on a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast.

Gordon is on the books for $18.2 million this season, is owed $19.57 million next season, and has a non-guaranteed $20.92 million salary for the 2023-24 season, according to our Rockets salary page.

Spurs: Bryn Forbes

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Multiple teams have expressed interest in Forbes, including the Denver Nuggets, sources say.

With San Antonio currently outside the play-in Tournament, moving Forbes would open up more backcourt minutes for first-round pick Joshua Primo.

Forbes, 28, is a career 41.3 percent three-point shooter in the final year of his contract worth $4.5 million.

