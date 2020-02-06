NBA trade grades: How Warriors, 76ers did in Alec Burks-Glenn Robinson deal

Less than 12 hours before the NBA's trade deadline, the Warriors reportedly made an expected trade, dealing guards Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a bevy of draft picks.

The search for a deal heated up in recent days, culminating in the Warriors holding out both players for Wednesday night's 129-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, both teams will reconcile the effects of the deal that should improve both teams in the coming months.

For now, here's a full breakdown of the deal.

What the Warriors received: 2020 second-round pick via Dallas, 2021 second-round pick via Denver and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto.

Golden State's haul provides the Warriors -- who will miss the playoffs -- an opportunity to build a roster through the draft while helping heal its luxury tax obligations. Entering Wednesday evening, the Warriors had just two second-round picks at their disposal until 2027.

In recent years, Golden State has found value in second-round picks, including Draymond Green and, most recently, rookie Eric Paschall.

The move also allows the Warriors to sign Marquese Chriss and Ky Bowman -- the team's two two-way players -- to standard contracts.

What the Sixers received: Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks.

Entering the season, each player vowed to rectify their careers in Golden State. By the deadline, each did just that. At the time of the trade, Burks averaged 16.5 points over his last 14 games, while Robinson shot a career-high 48 percent from the field.

However, each provides different attributes to Philadelphia's potential playoff run. Robinson has established himself as a spot-up shooter, making 40 percent of his 3-point shots, while Burks is an effective shot-maker off the bench.

With Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the way in Philly, the Sixers need the attributes both players provide. Last week, Simmons called his team "soft" following a loss to the Miami Heat. With the acquisition, Burks and Robinson should be able to provide requisite toughness.

Final Grade: Warriors A, 76ers B

