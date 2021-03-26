How the NBA trade deadline's biggest deals reshaped the playoff picture

Jeff Zillgitt, Mark Medina and Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·5 min read
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and many of the top title contenders bolstered their rosters in hopes of taking home the Larry O'Brien Trophy this summer.

There will still be a handful of moves in the coming days on the buyout market, but the trade deadline represented the last chance for most teams to upgrade for the stretch run. Before the seven-week sprint to the end of the regular season, it's a good time to examine how the trade deadline reshaped the playoff picture.

Philadelphia and Milwaukee both made trade deadline moves to improve their chances of winning the Eastern Conference. The 76ers brought in backcourt depth in George Hill, and the Bucks added P.J. Tucker. Brooklyn didn’t make a major move (Blake Griffin was a buyout addition), but the Nets’ major deal was trading for James Harden early in the season, and Kevin Durant is expected to rejoin the lineup at some point.

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Who came out on top after the deadline?

TRADE TRACKER: Recapping every move from a wild deadline day

Miami added offense and defense to its resurgence, acquiring Victor Oladipo. No matter where the Heat finish in the standings, they will be tough to beat in the playoffs. The Heat came the closest to making the kind of move that sways the outlook in the East.

Boston made an effort to jumpstart its playoff push, acquiring shooter/scorer Evan Fournier, but the Celtics are a ways from the elite teams in the East right now. They’re closer to missing the playoffs than they are the top three. Chicago made a push to solidify its chances to make at least the play-in game, but adding Nikola Vucevic is just as much about future seasons.

More clarity will emerge on the Western Conference landscape once the buyout market becomes dry. But the immediate returns point in various directions.

NBA ESSENTIALS: SCORES | SCHEDULE | STANDINGS

Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler are now teammates in Miami.
While the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers remain the favorites to make the NBA Finals out of the West, the Los Angeles Clippers closed the gap by acquiring Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks. Though the move came at the expense of losing a proven secondary scorer in Lou Williams, the Clippers are aware their new addition is called "Playoff Rondo" for a reason. He remains a proven playmaker and steady veteran that can make timely passes and hold stars and role players accountable. The Clippers have lacked that dominant personality, even with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Denver’s acquisition of Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee boosted its chances of returning to the conference finals, and Portland’s addition of Norman Powell has the potential to push the Blazers higher in the standings.

Here are four more things to know today in the NBA:

Doc Rivers calls out Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard received his 2020 championship ring and made a rare start Thursday for the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn't last long, picking up his second technical foul during the break between the first and second quarters for shoving Los Angeles Lakers center Montrezl Harrell and getting ejected. Sixers coach Doc Rivers wasn't happy about the ejection that left an already shorthanded Philadelphia team even more thin.

"I know there's a lot of emotion, but we had one center on our team and he got thrown out," Rivers said after the Sixers' 109-101 win. "I was not very happy with that one. I know it's an emotional game, but he's a veteran. We got to have better discipline."

De'Aaron Fox goes off

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox poured in a career-high 44 points Thursday in a 141-119 rout of the Golden State Warriors. Fox shot 16-of-22 from the field, 3-of-7 on 3s and 9-of-10 on free throws to surpass his previous best of 43 points set on Jan. 17. The fourth-year guard has scored 80 points in the last two games and is averaging 30.7 over the last 10. The Kings have won five of six to pull within two games of the Warriors for 10th place in the West.

Jusuf Nurkic set to return

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic said he expects to return from a fractured wrist Friday. Nurkic has been sidelined since Jan. 14 and missed 32 games. He said Thursday on Twitter that he plans to play against the Orlando Magic in the second game of a back-to-back. Nurkic's return should be another big boost for the Blazers after C.J. McCollum came back from a fractured foot last week.

Game of the night: Grizzlies at Jazz

The teams open a back-to-back in Utah on Friday pitting the league-leading Jazz against a Grizzlies team in ninth place and fighting to stay in contention for the play-in tournament. Memphis has won three in a row and four of five to climb back over .500 at 21-20, but its 19th-rated offense will have its hands full against Utah's fourth-rated defense.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline has a major impact on playoff picture

    Did Denver make itself a legit title contender by adding Aaron Gordon to the mix with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray?

    Dr. A breaks down each team in the aftermath of the trade deadline with Nikola Vucevic, Victor Oladipo & Norman Powell the potential difference-makers (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

    Denver was the biggest winner of the day — they went all-in.

    HoopsHype ranks every played traded on the week of the 2021 NBA trade deadline, from worst to best.

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • How LaVar and LaMelo Ball outsmarted the student-athlete industrial complex

    The NBA’s most notorious father gave plenty of prophecies that failed to come true. But it’s hard to argue his plans for his youngest son haven’t worked out LaMelo Ball was enjoying a brilliant rookie season for the Charlotte Hornets. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP Late last Sunday, as we the punters were still smarting from the chaos of the NCAA tournament’s opening rounds, came more distressing news from the NBA: LaMelo Ball, the Charlotte Hornets’ dazzling young point guard, was in danger of missing the rest of the season after fracturing his wrist. As upsets go this was way worse than Florida falling to 15th-seeded Oral Roberts. This was like if WandaVision wrapped its season after the third episode. No! The full picture was only just coming into focus! The third overall selection in last year’s draft, Ball was the feelgood story of this NBA season: basketball’s enfant terrible made good. Great, even. Consider: He no-look passed his way off the bench in 20 games. He became the first player in 60 years to lead all rookies in points, rebounds, assists and steals heading into the All-Star break – at the tender age of 19 to boot. Since his promotion to the starting lineup in February, Ball had been averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 steals. That production didn’t just rate favorably among the league’s top floor generals; it had lifted Charlotte out of the Eastern Conference cellar and into postseason picture for the first time in years. Not since Muggsy Bogues was leading the fast break with Alonzo Mourning and Larry Johnson have the Hornets been this, well, buzz-worthy. Then late in the second quarter against the LA Clippers, Ball soared to the cup with his left hand, tumbled hard and awkwardly to the floor on his right hand – and the record scratched. Whatever optimism that could be taken from him battling through to the final buzzer was flattened in a hail of Woj bombs. Still: unfortunate as it is to see Ball’s coming-out party end so soon, it could have been much worse. It could have ended with him slinking off in an LSU or a USC jersey. And we all know who we have to thank for sparing him that cruel fate: his dad. It is hard to believe it’s been six years since we were introduced to LaVar Ball – the gruff, carnival-barking NFL washout who could give Earl Woods and Richard Williams a run for their sports dad hyperbole. When LaVar went public with his master plan to not just place sons Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo in the NBA but also build a shoe and apparel empire around them, basketball fans and gatekeepers mostly pointed and laughed at the outrageous claims the father made in the name of speaking his fever dreams into existence: that all three of his boys better begin their NBA careers as Lakers teammates – or else. That the Big Baller Brand would eclipse Nike and Adidas and UnderArmour. No question: this was comedy gold. When the thrill of Lonzo going second overall to the Lakers in the 2017 draft was quickly followed by LiAngelo’s international incident-inducing flameout with UCLA, suddenly all eyes were on the brace-face, Sideshow-Bobbed baby in the family, chucking away with abandon from 30 feet out or farther still. And when LaMelo’s Steph-like shot selection became a problem for his Chino Hills high school coach, and the hiring of an agent imperiled the boy’s years-old UCLA commitment, LaVar shipped his youngest to Lithuania and then on to Australia’s NBL for finishing. No question: this was an insane tactic even for the guy who said he could “kill” Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. After all, the pro prospects who break into the NBA from overseas tend to be, well, white Europeans not Black Americans. Brandon Jennings’s 2008 pact with the LBA’s Lottomatica Roma should have been the beginning of five-star recruits like him realizing that there was another way. But in the end, sadly, getting paid to play basketball and live in the Old World was nowhere near as seductive as getting shucked by the oldest con game in big-time sports: the NCAA. Give LaVar some credit here: He was right about his family brand being the value-add to the NCAA, not vice versa. And he was smart enough to appreciate the benefit of his teenage hoops prodigy getting handsomely paid to play against grown men before jumping to the NBA. Instead of being a prisoner to rudimentary college schemes, LaMelo became the ultimate facilitator for a disparate array of teammates, and all while alloying a mixture of coaching styles and philosophies. The intense hothousing didn’t just remake him into a surefire NBA lottery pick with an unselfish flare that has become his trademark; it made him even better out of the box than Lonzo – who only just became a more credible shooting threat this year, even as LaMelo came out swishing at a 45% clip. If LaMelo had gone to college and broken his wrist in the NCAA tournament rather than the NBA, the talk right now would be about how he could lose millions by dropping down the board in the upcoming draft. Indeed, one of the most striking parts of this year’s tournament has been Michigan’s Isaiah Livers, whose own NBA draft prospects could be dented by a foot injury, wearing a T-shirt hashtagged “NotNCAAProperty”. If LaMelo’s circuitous route to pro stardom doesn’t inspire the next generation of high school prospects, there are plenty of other examples. They could take a page from Darius Bazley, the G-Leaguer turned Oklahoma City star who bypassed a Syracuse commitment for an internship at New Balance. They could follow the Denver Nuggets’ RJ Hampton, selected 21 spots behind LaMelo, who also wound up in the NBL after improper contact with an agent complicated his college eligibility. They could be the guy on TV wearing the #NotNCAAProperty T-shirt during March Madness, or the guy hawking them for 20 bucks online while pocketing hundreds of thousands more to crash the boards in Israel or China. No, not all of LaVar’s prophecies came true. Lonzo is most certainly not better than Magic Johnson, LiAngelo couldn’t even hack it in the G-League and the Big Baller Brand is barely standing. And LaVar’s objectionable history with female journalists should not be forgotten. But no one can say he didn’t do right by his three boys, or save his best for the last one. LaMelo’s path to NBA superstardom may have seemed long, winding and ridiculous at the time. But now? In this economy? Any path that circumvents the exploitative student-athlete industrial complex is the right path. Sure, a player could always stumble along the way, but at least he’s guaranteed to have a lot more to cushion his fall than a T-shirt stuffed with so much irony.

    Drummond last played on Feb. 12 before the Cavaliers announced the 27-year-old center would sit out while the team worked to find a trade partner before Thursday's deadline.

    If you don't recognize some faces the next time your favorite team is on the floor, don't be surprised. Tons of players have changed teams.

    Marc Gasol said he did everything right and still became infected with COVID-19. The Lakers center finally returned to the court Thursday.

    Detroit Pistons game time, TV channel, score, live updates and analysis as they play Blake Griffin, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

    No final decision has been made on the status of the LPGA Blue Bay tournament planned for China in May, LPGA officials said Wednesday while confirming Singapore and Thailand events.

    What happens with Kelly Oubre this summer will be fascinating.

    "I really believe in this group. I think we're going to make a good run down the stretch and I think it's coming."

    Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 03/24/2021

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill broke down L.A’s move to bring the point guard back to the City of Angels, as the price of sending away one of the team’s most reliable scorers.

    Yankees RF Aaron Judge blasted his first home run of spring training but RHP Michael King struggled Thursday as New York lost a 13-12 game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard has been eject from the game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    "So many people are out there criticizing him, and I just don't understand it."

    It's time to analyze the biggest winners and losers from a busy 2021 NBA trade deadline.

    Jayson Tatum took to Instagram on Thursday to say goodbye to Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Javonte Green after they were traded by the Celtics at the deadline.