NBA trade deadline winners, losers: Best, worst moves around league

The cards have been shuffled, the decks have been made. The 2020 NBA trade deadline has come to a close with plenty of roster churn around the league.

Perhaps no team was busier than the Warriors at the deadline this year. After trading Willie Cauley-Stein to the Dallas Mavericks nearly two weeks ago, Golden State shipped off five players in the last two days.

Following an ugly 41-point road loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the Warriors reportedly traded Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers for three second-round draft picks. And the Dubs weren't done.

The Warriors reportedly sent D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and two draft picks.

That's just what the Warriors did, too. There were a plethora of movers and shakers at this year's deadline.

While it's far too early to tell how these deals will pan out, here are three winners and three losers with our initial reactions.

Iguodala already wrote a book, but it's clear what his post-NBA career should be: Life coach. Sign me up.

Iguodala said "nah" to playing for the Memphis Grizzlies when the Warriors traded him this past offseason, spent the last few months working out, playing golf and signing books, and still came out on top.

Sure, he lost some fans in Memphis and had Twitter questioning his decisions, but we've all been there. Iguodala was traded from the Grizzlies to the Miami Heat and agreed to a new two-year, $30 million deal.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP stays winning.

Loser: The entire Andre Drummond trade

What the hell was that?

According to multiple national reports, the Detroit Pistons traded two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round draft pick.

The Pistons had to have expected they could have received a better package than that for someone who averages 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game. The Cavs have to realize a roster with Drummond, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson on the same roster doesn't make too much sense.

This is a weird trade with two of the most boring teams in basketball.

He might not be another star to pair with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but Marcus Morris is a real nice addition for a title contender.

Woj reported the Clippers are adding Morris from the New York Knicks as part of a three-team deal. They also acquired point guard Isaiah Thomas but The Athletic's David Aldridge reported LA will not keep IT.

Morris, 30, is averaging a career-high 19.6 points this season while also grabbing 5.4 rebounds per game. He also is shooting a career-best 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The nine-year veteran can stretch the floor and will compete every night for a championship.

Loser: Houston Rockets

P.J. Tucker might have the most shoes in the game, but he now he needs to add some stilts to his closet. At least he has a good sense of humor.

The 6-foot-5 forward essentially now is Houston's center after the Rockets traded center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks. General manager Daryl Morey is trying to go from small ball to mini ball. Will it work, though?

It hasn't for them in the past and it likely won't again this year. There already are plenty of solid bigs on the top teams in the West. Let's still say the Rockets make it to the NBA Finals. What are they going to do against the Milwaukee Bucks? What about the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers?

Good luck.

Winner: 76ers/Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III

This isn't to say the Warriors lost their trade with Philly. Golden State very well might have won it by adding multiple assets. But this is exactly what the 76ers needed and two former Warriors now have a chance at a deep playoff run.

Philadelphia's bevy of big men has the floor clogged up like an abandoned toilet. Burks and GR3 should help that in major ways. Burks is shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc while Robinson is nailing a career-high 40 percent of his 3-pointers this season.

The Sixers surely have missed having a sharpshooter like J.J. Redick this season. Bringing in the two former Dubs looks like a big boost to the City of Brotherly Love.

Loser: Los Angeles Lakers

Don't fix what's not broken, right? Yes and kind of no.

The Lakers have the second-most wins in the entire league and sit atop the West with a 38-11. They didn't make a single move at the deadline, and for the most part that shouldn't be seen as an L.

Watching the Clippers beat them to the punch for Morris, however, should hurt. The veteran forward would have been huge for the Lake Show. Instead, they reportedly will give J.R. Smith a tryout and try to convince Darren Collison to come out of retirement and sign with them.

The Lakers are just fine and could still be Finals favorites. There was a window to improve, though, and they didn't.

