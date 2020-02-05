NBA Trade Deadline: Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond among best bigs available after Clint Capela trade

The first major trade of NBA Trade Deadline season struck Tuesday night.

Houston, Atlanta, Denver and Minnesota completed a four-team deal sending Clint Capela and Nene to the Hawks, Jordan Bell and Robert Covington to the Rockets, Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Timberwolves and Keita Bates-Diop, Gerald Green, Shabazz Napier and Noah Vonleh to the Nuggets.

The 2020 trade deadline has a strong class of bigs reportedly available for the right price. Capela was arguably the best big on the market before Tuesday night, so with him gone, we're going to take a look at the best bigs still out there.

Thompson is set to hit free agency this summer, and according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavaliers have made it a priority to trade the 28-year-old center.

One of the best rebounders in the game, Thompson also presents valuable defensive versatility thanks to his ability to switch on to wings and contain them off the dribble.

The Wizards are reportedly interested in Thompson as they are quietly trying to buy at the deadline, while the Clippers have also expressed interest in him as well.

For a team that doesn't have the cap space to absorb his $18 million salary, they'll have to match money to go along with any draft assets Cleveland may want.

The Pistons have been shopping Andre Drummond for about a month now. They nearly struck a deal with the Hawks, but now that Atlanta acquired Capela we can assume they're done trading for a starting center.

Drummond is expected to opt out of his $28.8 million option this summer and look for a larger deal in free agency. For a center who doesn't defend all that well and can't provide any floor spacing, it's not surprising the Pistons have explored trading the former top-10 pick.

There were three teams linked to Drummond in early January (Celtics, Hawks, Mavericks), and only one team hasn't traded for a center since then. The Celtics would have to give up Gordon Hayward or Marcus Smart to match salary in a Drummond trade, so it's hard to expect that to happen.

Kevin O'Conner of the Ringer reported before the Capela trade that the Hawks were looking at acquiring either Thompson or Capela as a cheaper alternative to 22-year-old John Collins. Collins is eligible for a contract extension this summer and will hit restricted free agency in 2021, and they expect Collins to demand north of $20 million annually.

Now that the Hawks have acquired Capela, Collins could be on the move. He's a promising young big man who moves well on offense and can hit threes, but his defense playing center is a large reason why the Hawks went after Capela.

Collins is a power forward in a modern center's body, and if the Hawks don't see a long term fit, it wouldn't be that surprising to see them trade him either at the deadline or at some point this summer. He figures to draw plenty of interest, given he's averaging 19.4 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting over 35 percent from three.

Aron Baynes

Aron Baynes is a contending team's dream. He's an elite defender, sets bone-crunching screens and can hit threes. Not to mention he's been beloved in every locker room he's been in.

The Suns are trying to make the playoffs and haven't been shopping Baynes leading up to the trade deadline, but according to Mark Stein of the New York Times, Phoenix has not ruled out trading him if a team meets their price.

Baynes is in the last year of his contract and makes about $5.4 million this season. Any contender could easily match the money, it all just depends on how much the Suns are asking for.

Myles Turner

Ever since the Pacers agreed to a contract extension with Domantas Sabonis before the start of the season, there's been an expectation that Myles Turner would eventually be moved to alleviate the log jam in the front court.

Teams have reportedly called Indiana about acquiring the talented 23-year-old, but as of early January, the Pacers have shut down most inquiries. Things can change, especially as Sabonis takes on a more prominent role in the Pacers' system.

If the Pacers don't make it out of the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season with Turner and Sabonis playing together, that might force Kevin Pritchard's hand in dealing the young center.

Kevin Love

It's no secret Kevin Love wants out of Cleveland, and the Cavs probably want to oblige him. The problem has been Love's contract.

He's scheduled to make about $90 million over the next three seasons, which isn't exactly the most attractive contract for an aging power forward in a league pivoting more toward small-ball.

The Clippers have reportedly 'kicked the tires' on a Love trade, but outside of that, the market has been considerably dry.

So Love is very available to those who want him, it just doesn't seem like there's a team willing to commit assets and significant cap space to a player well past his prime.

