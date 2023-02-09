NBA trade deadline tracker: Which deals affect fantasy basketball the most?

The clock is ticking for NBA front offices as we rapidly approach Thursday's trade deadline. For fantasy basketball managers, this means uncertainty around who will join a new team and what impact a move could have. With NBA teams jockeying to make final moves to bolster their playoff chances, lower their tax burden or punch a ticket to the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, it's an exciting time for everyone involved.

This year's trade deadline is already off to an EPIC start with several players on the move — from trades resulting in blockbuster deals to minor swaps of bench pieces. It can be hard to stay abreast of all the news but don't worry; we've got you covered with everything you need to know surrounding the fantasy implications of this year's NBA trade deadline.

While you were probably sleeping, Suns' new owner Mat Ishbia wasted no time getting acclimated to his new role, as he and James Jones pulled off one of the biggest trades in league history at the deadline. That's right; Kevin Durant will now play alongside Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, the first Big 4 since Durant played with the Golden State Warriors.

Fantasy Impact: I don't see many fantasy implications for the Suns, but, damn, they are going to be a serious problem going forward.

The Nets acquired one of the best young 3 & D wings in Mikal Bridges. His fantasy value remains intact, as he'll be arguably the best player on the Nets roster now. However, I'm concerned about Cam Johnson's outlook as well as Dorian Finney-Smith's. The Nets have a stockpile of forwards with similar skill sets. I'd wait to see how this roster shakes out after the deadline, but Finney-Smith was a top 50 player over the past two weeks before getting shipped to Brooklyn and is 36% rostered in Yahoo leagues.

The Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and two future second-round picks

The first marquee NBA trade domino to fall that really set off the annual mid-season fireworks belongs to the Mavericks acquiring Kyrie Irving days after he requested a trade from the Nets.

Fantasy Impact: Cam Thomas was the clear winner of this trade, delivering three straight 40-point performances (the youngest in NBA history, surpassing Allen Iverson) for the Nets. He's now 77% rostered in Yahoo leagues, so hopefully, you were able to scoop him up before he went nuclear. This kid has league-winning potential.

Josh Green (29% rostered) is a player I'd also pick up in the wake of this trade. Luka Doncic (heel) has missed the previous three games for the Mavs, but Green is stepping up, averaging 18.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steals while shooting 56% from the field and 79% from the line over that span. If you have Green, I would hold him after Luka returns because he's entered Jason Kidd's circle of trust.

Raptors acquired Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and two future second-round picks

Good trade for both sides as the Spurs build their draft capital and the Raptors fill a gaping hole in their frontcourt by acquiring Poeltl. Poeltl drew high praise from Raptors HC Nick Nurse, and he'll fit right in as the Raptors may actually be looking to compete for a playoff spot.

Fantasy Impact: I called Poeltl a sell-high a couple of weeks ago, but he'll be worth holding. Four of the Raptors starters rank in the top 30 in minutes played this season (Pascal Siakam leads the league and Fred VanVleet is third), so Poeltl should play a healthy dose of minutes in his second stint in the 6 after his minutes were down to 26 per game in San Antonio. He's familiar with the system, so he should have no problem adjusting to his role as a rim protector, rebounder and competent passer from the block. His arrival likely ends Precious Achiuwa's run as a top-100 player for the past month as well as Chris Boucher's recent surge over the past week. I'd also expect Poeltl to finish higher than 91st by the end of the season.

But Poeltl's exit breeds opportunity for Zach Collins (30% rostered). There's a path to 30 minutes a night with Charles Bassey currently in the G-League so that bodes well for his rest of season outlook. He's been productive in seven games this season without Poeltl in the lineup, averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 54% from the field in 26.6 minutes per game. He's worth adding in all 12+ team leagues.

Fantasy Impact: Another big trade, but it was equitable for all parties. D'Angelo Russell replaces Russell Westbrook and should provide more consistent shooting from the perimeter, along with Malik Beasley. Beasley (43% rostered) may be on waivers because he's been struggling lately, shooting 35% from the field over the past month. However, he's projected to start at shooting guard, so he may be worth holding onto if you need points and threes and can stomach a poor shooting percentage in 9-cat leagues.

Russell's been thriving without Karl-Anthony Towns, rising to 60th in per-game value. But as the third option in LA, we might see a bit of a decline in assists with LeBron James being the primary ball-handler. However, he's shooting a career-best 39% from three and will be the third option in LA, which shouldn't suppress his value too much. Initially, I thought Vando was a drop because his minutes were down in Utah, and while he'll have a bench role in LA, the acquisition of Rui Hachimura muddles his outlook. However, with Thomas Bryant headed to Denver (more on that below), he should be able to get minutes at both PF and C and could be a viable bench stash for rebounding and defensive categories.

Update: With Mo Bamba also joining the Lakers at the deadline, I’m not picking up Vando, Hachimura or Bamba but their rotation is worth monitoring to see who comes out on top.

I've been slandering Rudy Gobert's play for much of the season, but the Timberwolves' decision to get Mike Conley should bode well for the Frenchmen. According to PBPStats, Conley had more assists to Rudy Gobert than any other player on the Jazz in the three seasons they played together. So, in a weird twist of events, I can't believe I'm advocating for buying low on Gobert (if you're in playoff contention). Conley's veteran presence, IQ and ability to facilitate will benefit all the Timberwolves players, so Conley's value should also be fine for the time being.

Also, remember Jaylen Nowell (12% rostered). He went off for a career-high 30 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 6 threes and 2 steals on Wednesday night without Russell. He's been a per-minute beast whenever he gets over 20+ minutes and Mike Conley is no spring chicken, so I'd also keep an eye on him.

And then there's Russell Westbrook. The Clippers and Bulls have expressed interest in signing him if the Jazz decide to buy him out, but that decision has yet to be determined. I don't think Russ will suit up for the Jazz after they're clearly selling their vets for future draft assets. He just doesn't fit with their current situation. His poor shooting and high turnover rate will always dampen his fantasy appeal, but fantasy managers will have to ride this out for now.

Collin Sexton (71% rostered) played well in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, scoring 22 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3PT, 6-8 FT) with five rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes. He started in place of Conley, so in the unlikely scenario that he's available, he may be worth a look. In deeper leagues, Talen Horton-Tucker (1% rostered) and Ochai Agbaji (2% rostered) should also see an uptick in minutes.

The Knicks acquired Josh Hart for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a future first-round draft pick

Fantasy Impact: Hart reunites with his college teammate Jalen Brunson, and by the looks of Brunson's reaction, he's excited to have Hart play in New York. Hart's been on the block for a while now, and the Knicks were actively looking for a wing who can guard multiple positions and knock down a three-pointer. Hart can undoubtedly fulfill that role, but it will come at Quentin Grimes' expense. Grimes has been solid in the starting lineup, but with Hart playing a similar position and the draft capital they spent to pry him from Portland, something has to give. I'd drop Grimes and wait and see in deeper leagues, but his rest-of-season outlook looks suspect.

It was a fun ride in fantasy with Quentin Grimes, but the Josh Hart trade is a definite blow to his value. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

As for Reddish, I'm not touching him unless Blazers HC Chauncey Billups says he will replace Hart's minutes — which I don't think is the case. The Blazers have plenty of wings on their roster, so we'll see if Reddish can emerge, but I'm not banking on it, given his history of underperforming.

The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Nets for five second-round picks

Fantasy Impact: Crowder might have some rust considering he hasn't played all season but there is a path for him to be a fantasy asset in competitive deep leagues. With Bobby Portis still dealing with an MCL sprain, Crowder should eventually join the starting lineup ahead of Pat Connaughton but I think it's fair to assume he'll get minutes in the 25-28 range like last season in Phoenix, when he finished in the top 90 in per-game value.

The Trail Blazers acquired Matisse Thybulle in a three-team deal that sent Jalen McDaniels and a future second-round pick to the 76ers and Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick to the Hornets

Fantasy Impact: The Trail Blazers made no secret about wanting to upgrade their perimeter defense, and landing a two-time All-Defensive-team player like Thybulle ensures that. The Sixers also made out well by grabbing McDaniels, a player who is an athletic wing and can play either forward spot. Plus, he knocks down 1.2 threes per game — a much-needed gain for the Sixers as Thybulle's lack of shooting recently put him out of the rotation and in last year's playoffs.

But neither player will see a boost in usage on their new teams. McDaniels is the better fantasy player, so I would keep an eye on him if there's an injury or trade involving Tobias Harris.

The Clippers acquired Eric Gordon from the Rockets in a multi-team deal that sent John Wall and Danny Green to the Rockets and Luke Kennard to the Grizzlies

Fantasy impact: I'm going to wait to make any adds from the Clippers for the time being with Reggie Jackson, John Wall and Luke Kennard all going out the door via trade. Wall is going to be waived by the Rockets and Kennard will likely step into a role similar to John Konchar for Memphis.

KJ Martin (33% rostered) is another winner at the deadline as he'll take over the minutes left behind by Eric Gordon. He's been a top-75 player over the past 14 days, averaging almost 15 points with 8 rebounds and 68% shooting from the field. Tari Eason (41% rostered) is also worth adding but he will likely still be playing behind Jabari Smith Jr.

The Clippers acquired Bones Hyland for two second-round picks

Fantasy Impact: Will Ty Lue give Bones Hyland the keys to the offense? I'm not convinced and now that Eric Gordon is back in town and Terance Mann also being a capable point guard, Hyland is in a similar position as he was in Denver. I was stashing him but unless he plays more than 20 minutes a game it's going to be hard to roster him, given his deficiencies on defense.

The Pistons acquired James Wiseman in a multi-team deal that sent Kevin Knox and five second-round picks to the Warriors and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks

Fantasy Impact: As if Detroit needed another center. While it may seem like this puts rookie Jalen Duren on notice, I wouldn't drop him. It's going to take time for Wiseman to get up to speed but it's hard to expect much out of him given how little we've seen of him this season.

Bey might be a drop with Hawks not making any additional moves at the deadline. De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic will hurt his value so his outlook is certainly in question now. Hamidou Diallo (5% rostered) is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues now that he won't have to compete with Bey for minutes at SF.

The Pelicans acquired Josh Richardson from the Spurs for Devonte' Graham and four second-round picks

Fantasy Impact: Malaki Branham (16% rostered) is the winner of this deal and I'd add him in 12-team leagues immediately. Graham is the guy I'd watch depending on the status of Tre Jones (foot). Should he continue to miss time, Graham could get minutes at point guard, just be wary of his poor FG shooting. Jeremy Sochan (31% rostered) also wins here but Branham has near-term appeal with Sochan and Jones out.

The Clippers acquired Mason Plumlee from the Hornets for Reggie Jackson

Fantasy Impact: It was a beautiful run for Plumdog but this likely spells the end of his fantasy viability. He and Ivica Zubac will likely cannibalize each other as they'll split minutes. Zubac was already fading and this would probably move him into drop territory in shallow leagues. A good real-life basketball move that, unfortunately, won't benefit fantasy managers. Reggie Jackson will likely be bought out so there shouldn't be an impact on Terry Rozier.

And arguably the biggest winner at the deadline is Mark Williams (23 % rostered). Hornets HC Steve Clifford has been rotating Williams and Nick Richards (6 % rostered) this season but I think Williams is the must-add given his performance when given upwards of 20+ minutes. He'll have double-double appeal with blocking upside. Nick Richards is also worth a speculative add, but Williams should be the priority.

Other deals that have no fantasy impact:

- The Warriors acquired Gary Payton II from the Blazers for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks

- The Lakers acquired Mo Bamba from the Magic for Patrick Beverley and a future second-round pick

- The Suns acquired Darius Bazley from the Thunder for Dario Saric and a second-round pick

- The Hawks acquired Bruno Fernando and Garrison Matthews from Houston for Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky and two future second-round picks

- The Nuggets acquired Thomas Bryant from the Lakers for Davon Reed and three second-round picks

- The Pacers acquired Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and three second-round picks as part of the Bucks' three-team trade with Brooklyn and Milwaukee

- The Celtics acquired Mike Muscala from the Thunder for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks

-The Spurs acquired Dewayne Dedmon for a second-round pick

-The Kings acquired the rights to Kessler Edwards for the draft rights to David Michineau and cash