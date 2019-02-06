NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Tracking Wizards, Lakers, Anthony Davis and the rest of the league originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

We are within 36 hours of the NBA trade deadline. By 3 p.m. Thursday all deals must be done or wait until the off-season. That includes you, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and the rest of the Anthony Davis-desiring Los Angeles Lakers.

Until then check back with this space for the latest around the league. The primary focus, of course, centers on the Washington Wizards.

Any chance they deal 2019 unrestricted free agent Trevor Ariza? Could they break their public no-trade stance and move Otto Porter or Bradley Beal now that John Wall's torn Achilles creates long-term uncertainty? What about adding help? Current signs point to no, but as we know, deadlines create deals.

Wednesday 4:58 p.m.: Suns acquire Tyler Johnson from Heat

Suns have reached an agreement with Heat to acquire guard Tyler Johnson, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/rQz2LTvL0k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Johnson's fifth year in Miami comes to end just a day before this year's Feb. 7 deadline as he packs his bags for Phoenix. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.8 points in the 44 games he's played in this season.

Wednesday 11:28 a.m.: Second chances

Another subtle move from the Pistons that seemingly focuses more on the future than the present despite their standing as the ninth-place team in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons are finalizing a trade to send Stanley Johnson to Milwaukee for Thon Maker, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Stanley Johnson and Thon Maker entered the league with lottery pick hype, yet neither has fully made the leap from athletic freak to skilled basketball player. Perhaps the change of scenery helps. The 7-foot-1 Maker, who somehow is still only 21 according to the team website, wanted out of Milwaukee. Johnson, part of Detroit's main rotation provides the East-leading Bucks with another wing presence.

-- Ben Standig



Wednesday 2:37 a.m.: Processing this 76ers-Clippers blockbuster

All you East Coasters are waking up to major NBA trade news. Philadelphia went all in toward having a big four while the *other* Los Angeles team positioned itself for a possible run at Anthony Davis, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Tobias Harris could be moving toward a maximum-level contract in free agency this summer, something that would've been difficult for Clippers to do with their own free agency aspirations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The Sixers are budgeting to re-sign and keep a new Big 4, including free agents Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler this summer, league sources tell ESPN. Philadelphia has long-term plans for Harris, Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Let's start with the Clippers, who primarily veered toward the future by dealing Harris and other veterans for a tremendous value haul considering Harris is an expiring contract.

The move also adds additional bait should the Pelicans decide to move Davis before the trade deadline. Los Angeles, now the eight seed in the Western Conference, could start with rookie point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and energy forward Montrezl Harrell plus the picks acquired from Philly. Ex-Wizard Marcin Gortat would likely head to New Orleans for salary swapping purposes.

Davis included the Clippers on the list of teams he would sign a long-term extension with. Stay tuned there. If LA falls into the lottery, Boston loses one of its potential No. 1 picks it could include in any Davis trade.

Harris joins Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler on a 76ers squad that followed up wins over the Lakers and Warriors with losses to the Kings and Raptors. The cost, though, was rather hefty for a near All-Star power forward entering free agency this summer. Philadelphia had a significant hole at power forward and a need for shooting. It doesn't now. The Eastern Conference title chase just got wilder.

Tuesday, 11:37 p.m.: The Lakers made a trade. No, not that one.

Sources: The Lakers are trading guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a draft pick to Detroit for guard Reggie Bullock. Deal is expected to be completed Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2019

From a Wizards perspective, this deal involves the team directly above them in the Eastern Conference standings – except Detroit did not make a play for immediate help. The Pistons traded away a 12 points per game scorer in Bullock, whose contract expires this season. Mykhailliuk's contract extends beyond this campaign, and Detroit added a future second-round pick.

Tuesday: Trevor Ariza admiration society

The Los Angeles Lakers were the favorites to acquire Trevor Ariza back in December. Then the Wizards swooped in for the two-way forward. Since then the idea of a Wizards-Lakers trade involving Ariza remained should Washington fall out of the playoff race. ESPN's Ramon Shelburne decided to confirm the interest from the L.A. side.

In non-Anthony Davis news, Lakers continue to have a fondness for Trevor Ariza, should the Wizards make him available at the deadline. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 5, 2019

Should the Wizards grow interested, the basics of a deal likely involve Ariza ($15 million salary this season) in exchange for the expiring contract of wing threat Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ($12 million) and a second round pick. Makes sense for both sides, but only has legs if Washington looks toward the future.

