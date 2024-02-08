Advertisement
Breaking News:

Mavericks add Washington for Curry, Williams, 1st-round pick — follow all the NBA deadline action

NBA trade deadline tracker: What players are on the move?

Joe Mason, Asbury Park Press
·3 min read

The NBA trade deadline is a few hours away, but general managers are up early making moves.

When is the NBA trade deadline?

The deadline is at 3 p.m. today for teams to decide if they're going to go for a championship or build for the future. Here are a look at moves made today.

Suns get O'Neale for picks from Nets

Dallas gets help for Luka

This trade should give the Mavs help. The first round pick the Mavericks are trading is lightly protected, according to ESPN.

Nets-Raptors exchange players

Daniel Gafford bound for Dallas

The Mavericks are giving up Richaun Holmes and picks in the deal.

Knicks trade for Alec Burks

The Knicks shipped a player and picks for Alec Burks.

Sixers make second move of the day

The Sixers have traded a player and a pick to the Detroit Pistons for cash. The deal puts Philadelphia under the luxury tax, which will allow the Sixers to sign some free agents who hit the open market later this season.

Thunder strikes deal for Gordon Hayward

The Thunder gave up two players to acquire the veteran.

Toronto adds big man from Utah

The Raptors gave up a first-round pick to bolster their roster for the playoffs.

Sixers add shooter Buddy Hield

The Sixers front office must have watched the second half of last night's ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, because they've made a move to bring in a scorer.

The Sixers need to stay in the race while last year's MVP Joel Embiid recovers from a knee injury.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NBA trade tracker: What teams made moves before today's deadline?