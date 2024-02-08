NBA trade deadline tracker: What players are on the move?
The NBA trade deadline is a few hours away, but general managers are up early making moves.
When is the NBA trade deadline?
The deadline is at 3 p.m. today for teams to decide if they're going to go for a championship or build for the future. Here are a look at moves made today.
Suns get O'Neale for picks from Nets
Trade summary:
Suns get - Royce O'Neale
Nets get - 3 second-round picks
— Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 8, 2024
Dallas gets help for Luka
This trade should give the Mavs help. The first round pick the Mavericks are trading is lightly protected, according to ESPN.
Full trade:
- **Dallas Mavericks receive:**
- PJ Washington
- **Charlotte Hornets receive:**
- Grant Williams
- Seth Curry
- A first-round pick
(Via Woj & Shams) pic.twitter.com/wcJcy7Z4rr
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 8, 2024
Nets-Raptors exchange players
Clarify: Thad Young is coming to the Nets in the trade with DENNIS Schroder, sources said. https://t.co/wBNclK9TNu
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024
Daniel Gafford bound for Dallas
The Mavericks are giving up Richaun Holmes and picks in the deal.
The Washington Wizards are nearing a deal to send Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes and draft compensation, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024
Knicks trade for Alec Burks
The Knicks shipped a player and picks for Alec Burks.
Full trade, per ESPN Sources:
Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks
Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024
Sixers make second move of the day
The Sixers have traded a player and a pick to the Detroit Pistons for cash. The deal puts Philadelphia under the luxury tax, which will allow the Sixers to sign some free agents who hit the open market later this season.
The move gives the Sixers the salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline -- including the possibility of Charlotte's Kyle Lowry should be become available in a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/we9OOlRF4C
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024
Thunder strikes deal for Gordon Hayward
The Thunder gave up two players to acquire the veteran.
The Thunder are finalizing a deal with the Hornets to acquire Gordon Hayward, per @wojespn.
The Hornets reportedly will receive:
▪️ Tre Mann
▪️ Davis Bertans pic.twitter.com/grpxn8fbfI
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) February 8, 2024
Toronto adds big man from Utah
The Raptors gave up a first-round pick to bolster their roster for the playoffs.
Trade Alert 🚨🚨🚨
Raptors getting Kelly Olynyk and Ocahi Agbaji from the Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 First round pick.
Masai did say in his presser that he didn't predict the Raptors would use all three of their 2024 picks in the draft https://t.co/JPXjn07c8w
— Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) February 8, 2024
Sixers add shooter Buddy Hield
The Sixers front office must have watched the second half of last night's ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, because they've made a move to bring in a scorer.
The Sixers need to stay in the race while last year's MVP Joel Embiid recovers from a knee injury.
🚨TRADE ALERT 🚨
IN: Buddy Heild
OUT: Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, 2024 2nd (TOR), 2029 2nd (POR), 2029 2ND (LAC), Cash
(📸:@Joey_EoP) pic.twitter.com/cKcnWXQoTN
— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) February 8, 2024
This story will be updated throughout the day.
