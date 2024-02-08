NBA trade deadline tracker: What players are on the move?

The NBA trade deadline is a few hours away, but general managers are up early making moves.

When is the NBA trade deadline?

The deadline is at 3 p.m. today for teams to decide if they're going to go for a championship or build for the future. Here are a look at moves made today.

Suns get O'Neale for picks from Nets

Trade summary:



Suns get - Royce O'Neale

Nets get - 3 second-round picks — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) February 8, 2024

Dallas gets help for Luka

This trade should give the Mavs help. The first round pick the Mavericks are trading is lightly protected, according to ESPN.

Nets-Raptors exchange players

Clarify: Thad Young is coming to the Nets in the trade with DENNIS Schroder, sources said. https://t.co/wBNclK9TNu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Daniel Gafford bound for Dallas

The Mavericks are giving up Richaun Holmes and picks in the deal.

The Washington Wizards are nearing a deal to send Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes and draft compensation, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Knicks trade for Alec Burks

The Knicks shipped a player and picks for Alec Burks.

Sixers make second move of the day

The Sixers have traded a player and a pick to the Detroit Pistons for cash. The deal puts Philadelphia under the luxury tax, which will allow the Sixers to sign some free agents who hit the open market later this season.

The move gives the Sixers the salary cap cushion to sign buyout players post-deadline -- including the possibility of Charlotte's Kyle Lowry should be become available in a contract buyout, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/we9OOlRF4C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Thunder strikes deal for Gordon Hayward

The Thunder gave up two players to acquire the veteran.

Toronto adds big man from Utah

The Raptors gave up a first-round pick to bolster their roster for the playoffs.

Trade Alert 🚨🚨🚨



Raptors getting Kelly Olynyk and Ocahi Agbaji from the Jazz in exchange for Kira Lewis Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 First round pick.



Masai did say in his presser that he didn't predict the Raptors would use all three of their 2024 picks in the draft https://t.co/JPXjn07c8w — Raptors HQ (@RaptorsHQ) February 8, 2024

Sixers add shooter Buddy Hield

The Sixers front office must have watched the second half of last night's ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, because they've made a move to bring in a scorer.

The Sixers need to stay in the race while last year's MVP Joel Embiid recovers from a knee injury.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NBA trade tracker: What teams made moves before today's deadline?