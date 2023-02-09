NBA trade deadline tracker: John Wall back to Rockets; Patrick Beverley to Magic among major moves

The NBA trade deadline has already seen plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with. Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine broke down everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

When is the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Yahoo Sports will track all the trade rumors, news, players and teams to watch leading up to the deadline.

Reports: Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster 5-player deal

The Brooklyn Nets traded the second of their two All-Stars in a blockbuster move Wednesday night. The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant for Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap, according to ESPN. TJ Warren is headed to Phoenix in the deal, as well. Here are the full trade details.

Crowder reportedly is on the move again as the Nets are trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for five second-round draft picks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

Vincent Goodwill: Kevin Durant's trade to Suns propels Phoenix's title aspirations into full gear

Jake Fischer: Kevin Durant always had eyes for Phoenix, and the epic trade could push other teams into action

Reports: Russell Westbrook heading to Jazz, then buyout market, in 3-team deal

Russell Westbrook is leaving Los Angeles, and his next playing destination isn't entirely clear. The Lakers reportedly sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal Wednesday, and the Jazz are likely to buy out his contract. If so, Westbrook will have multiple suitors on the buyout market.

Also in the deal: the Lakers will acquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, while Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and a lightly protected 2027 Lakers first-round pick will be sent to Utah. The Jazz are sending Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Minnesota, which will also receive draft picks. How the full trade unfolded.

Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving received the trade he requested last week as the Brooklyn Nets dealt him to Dallas on Monday. The Mavericks sent Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets, who also sent Markieff Morris to the Mavericks. Here are the full trade details.

Akshay Mirchandani: What to make of Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks, and the preparation for immense turbulence

Completed 2022-23 NBA trades

NBA trade deadline tracker