NBA trade deadline tracker: Bulls get help for playoffs, Magic headed for rebuild

A couple of years ago, the NBA moved the trade deadline ahead of All-Star Weekend.

In another example of how COVID-19 has impacted the NBA schedule, the trade deadline not only follows the All-Star Game this season, it’s two-plus weeks after the game was played.

With nearly two months left in the 2020-21 regular season and lots unsettled in the standings, the trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET today.

Who will be traded? Kyle Lowry? Victor Oladipo? Lonzo Ball? Harrison Barnes?

Who is going to make the big move? Boston? Philadelphia? Miami? Los Angeles Clippers? Denver?

USA TODAY will have all the moves covered through Thursday's deadline.

Trade deadline tracker

March 25

> Sacramento dealt Nemanja Bjelica to Sacramento for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva.

> The Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick.

> Chicago received Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu from Orlando for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks (2023 and a protected top-four pick in 2021).

> Orlando also traded Evan Fournier to Boston for two second-round picks.

> Philadelphia 76ers trade Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson, and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City Thunder for George Hill, New York Knicks' Austin Rivers to Thunder as part of three-way deal

> Denver acquired center JaVale McGee from Cleveland for Isaiah Hartenstein and two second-round picks (2023 protected to No. 46 and 2027 unprotected). This gives the Nuggets frontcourt depth and rim protection, and the Cavs get a hard-working young big with potential.

> Sacramento traded Cory Joseph and two second-round picks (2021, 2024) to Detroit for Delon Wright.

March 22

> Los Angeles Clippers sent Mfiondu Kabengele to Sacramento for a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

The Bucks solidified their defense by acquiring P.J. Tucker from the Rockets last week.

March 19

> Milwaukee acquired P.J. Tucker and Rodions Kurucs from Houston for D.J. Wilson and D.J. Augustin. The Bucks also received a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick, and the Rockets got a 2021 first-round pick and 2023 first-round pick.

Story continues

March 18

> Milwaukee traded Torrey Craig to Phoenix for cash considerations.

March 17

> Oklahoma City acquired Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick from Miami for Trevor Ariza. Leonard will not join the Thunder though, according to the team.

March 13

> Detroit acquired Hamidou Diallo from Oklahoma City for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick.

Feb. 8

> New York received Derrick Rose from Detroit for Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline 2021 tracker: Breaking down all the deals