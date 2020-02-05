NBA trade deadline rumors: Live updates, predictions, analysis of deals

NBC Sports Bay Area staff
NBC Sports BayArea

All eyes are on Thursday's noon PT NBA trade deadline. Who will be buyers, who will be sellers? 

For the first time in years, the Warriors are expected to be sellers. Players like Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III should intrigue plenty of teams. The real question, though, is what will the Dubs do with D'Angelo Russell?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been all-in on acquiring the former All-Star guard, but so far, their offer hasn't matched Golden State's matching price. Will D-Lo be on the move or will the Warriors hold on to the talented young scorer?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[RELATED: Warriors' top NBA trade deadline priorities before Thursday]

NBA rosters soon could look a lot different. Check here for all the rumors, updates and more ahead of the deadline. 

Wednesday

8:39 p.m. PT: The surprising Grizzlies reportedly have locked up one of their core young players, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night.

8:13 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that the Heat, Grizzlies and Thunder are working on a trade that would net Miami both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari.

4:50 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the trade between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns centered around Luke Kennard has hit a snag. 

4:25 p.m. PT: The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat are discussing an Andre Iguodala trade. 

4:00 p.m. PT: The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday that Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III won't play against the Brooklyn Nets, with the expectation that one or both will be moved. 

2:45 p.m. PT: Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that multiple teams have inquired on guard Alex Caruso. 

2:10 p.m. PT: ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Wednesday that the Lakers inquired on a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schröder.

1:58 p.m. PT: Brad Turner reported former Kings guard Darren Collison is interested in making a return to the NBA. 

1:55 p.m. PT: The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has reported multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris and his twin brother Markieff Morris of the Detroit Pistons.

1:38 p.m. PT: The New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Phoenix Suns are fielding calls on wing Kelly Oubre. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game this season. 

11:51 a.m. PT: The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the New York Knicks are continuing to pursue Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell.

8:06 a.m. PT: It looks like Jrue Holiday will remain with the New Orleans Pelicans through the trade deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Tuesday 

9:18 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets pulled off a four-team, 12-player trade, headlined by center Clint Capela going from the Rockets to the Hawks. 

The trade involves the most players since the New York Knicks traded Patrick Ewing to the Seattle Supersonics in 2000. 

Programming Note: The "2020 NBA Trade Deadline Show" is coming your way this Thursday at 11:30am on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com! Our NBA Insiders will analyze all of the news and rumors that could impact the Warriors heading into the Noon deadline. Don't miss it!

NBA trade deadline rumors: Live updates, predictions, analysis of deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next