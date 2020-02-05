NBA trade deadline rumors: Live updates, predictions, analysis of deals

All eyes are on Thursday's noon PT NBA trade deadline. Who will be buyers, who will be sellers?

For the first time in years, the Warriors are expected to be sellers. Players like Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III should intrigue plenty of teams. The real question, though, is what will the Dubs do with D'Angelo Russell?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been all-in on acquiring the former All-Star guard, but so far, their offer hasn't matched Golden State's matching price. Will D-Lo be on the move or will the Warriors hold on to the talented young scorer?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Warriors' top NBA trade deadline priorities before Thursday]

NBA rosters soon could look a lot different. Check here for all the rumors, updates and more ahead of the deadline.

Wednesday

8:39 p.m. PT: The surprising Grizzlies reportedly have locked up one of their core young players, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night.

Memphis has agreed to a three-year, $35M extension with Dillon Brooks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

8:13 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that the Heat, Grizzlies and Thunder are working on a trade that would net Miami both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari.

Miami, Memphis and Oklahoma City are working on an elaborate three-team deal that would land the Heat both Andre Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing and could extend into Thursday, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

4:50 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that the trade between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns centered around Luke Kennard has hit a snag.

Story continues

Detroit's discussions with Phoenix on a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

4:25 p.m. PT: The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat are discussing an Andre Iguodala trade.

Miami and Memphis are in advanced discussions for Andre Iguodala to land with the Heat, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

4:00 p.m. PT: The New York Times' Marc Stein reported Wednesday that Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III won't play against the Brooklyn Nets, with the expectation that one or both will be moved.

The Warriors are expected to hold Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks out of tonight's game in Brooklyn in anticipation of trading one or both before Thursday's 3 PM ET deadline — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

2:45 p.m. PT: Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Wednesday that multiple teams have inquired on guard Alex Caruso.

Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020

2:10 p.m. PT: ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Wednesday that the Lakers inquired on a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schröder.

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC -- currently the No. 7 seed in the West -- were not looking to move him without a hefty return. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

1:58 p.m. PT: Brad Turner reported former Kings guard Darren Collison is interested in making a return to the NBA.

Sources: Free agent/retired guard Darren Collison has been working out and has interest in playing in the NBA again, and Lakers and Clippers are teams he likes. But Collison not expected to make decision until after All-Star break. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2020

1:55 p.m. PT: The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has reported multiple teams have expressed interest in New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris and his twin brother Markieff Morris of the Detroit Pistons.

The Rockets have also expressed interest in Pistons forward Markieff Morris, per a source.



Houston can add up to $5.8M before hitting the tax. Morris ($3.2M) would fit.



Perhaps a big would make more sense though, such as Aron Baynes, Kevon Looney or Alex Len. They have options.







— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 5, 2020

1:38 p.m. PT: The New York Times' Marc Stein reported the Phoenix Suns are fielding calls on wing Kelly Oubre. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game this season.

The Suns are fielding trade calls on Kelly Oubre with 22 hours and change to go before the NBA trade deadline, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2020

11:51 a.m. PT: The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the New York Knicks are continuing to pursue Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell.

The New York Knicks continue to pursue Warriors' star D'Angelo Russell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. So far, Knicks haven't offered packages that would close gap on Golden State's price point. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

8:06 a.m. PT: It looks like Jrue Holiday will remain with the New Orleans Pelicans through the trade deadline, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

New Orleans continues to be content with Jrue Holiday remaining on roster through Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline, league sources tell ESPN. The kind of overwhelming offer it would take to pry Holiday hasn't surfaced in the marketplace. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Tuesday

9:18 p.m. PT: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets pulled off a four-team, 12-player trade, headlined by center Clint Capela going from the Rockets to the Hawks.

The trade involves the most players since the New York Knicks traded Patrick Ewing to the Seattle Supersonics in 2000.

ESPN story with @espn_macmahon on the late-night, four-team deal that became the NBA's most expansive trade in 20 years. https://t.co/e14r9jPVE3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Programming Note: The "2020 NBA Trade Deadline Show" is coming your way this Thursday at 11:30am on the MyTeams app and on NBCSportsBayArea.com! Our NBA Insiders will analyze all of the news and rumors that could impact the Warriors heading into the Noon deadline. Don't miss it!

NBA trade deadline rumors: Live updates, predictions, analysis of deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area