NBA trade deadline: Projected rotation for Bulls with Nikola Vucevic

The Chicago Bulls made three moves on the day of the 2021 NBA trade deadline, ultimately landing Nikola Vucevic as well as Daniel Theis.

With their deadline acquisitions, Chicago’s front office has seemingly pushed its chips into the center of the table. The Bulls are prepared to make a run towards the postseason in the Eastern Conference and their new-and-improved roster is now more intimidating today than it was yesterday.

Earlier today, we wrote about why Chicago’s offense is going to be a lot better with Zach LaVine playing alongside Vucevic. But they have also improved their frontcourt depth by adding Theis, a versatile big man who they landed from the Boston Celtics.

The Bulls in totality have moved on from Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchinson and Luke Kornet after all of their moves.

In return, in addition to Vucevic and Theis, they have brought back veteran Al-Farouq Aminu from the Orlando Magic and 21-year-old Troy Brown from the Washington Wizards.

So to help you visualize what this team looks like, below, we have broken down the new group for the Bulls as they prepare to make a playoff push.

The league is moving more and more towards positionless basketball. Note that we define “guards” as the playmakers and primary initiators, “wings” as the versatile athletes who can typically play somewhere between two through four and “bigs” as the main frontcourt threat.

Guards

Mar 24, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter at the United Center.

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

STARTER: Coby White ROTATION: Tomas Satoransky Ryan Arcidiacono LIMITED PLAYING TIME: Devon Dotson (Two-way)

Wings

Feb 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at the United Center.

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

STARTER: Zach LaVine Lauri Markkanen Patrick Williams ROTATION: Garrett Temple Al Farouq-Aminu Denzel Valentine Troy Brown LIMITED PLAYING TIME: Adam Mokoka (Two-way)

Bigs

Aug 9, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) during the first half of a NBA basketball game at AdventHealth Arena.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

STARTER: Nikola Vucevic ROTATION: Daniel Theis Thaddeus Young LIMITED PLAYING TIME: Cristiano Felicio [lawrence-related id=1316276] [listicle id=1474054]

1

1