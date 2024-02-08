NBA trade deadline live updates: Buddy Hield, Marcus Morris swap places; Gordon Hayward moved

The clock is ticking on the NBA’s trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.

Through Tuesday, trade deadline action has been slow with the biggest trades coming early in the season (James Harden from Philadelphia to the Los Angeles Clippers and Damian Lillard from Portland to Milwaukee). Toronto unloaded OG Anunoby to New York and Pascal Siakam to Indiana last month.

Since then, it’s been mostly quiet with minor trades. It started to heat up Thursday with multiple deals, including one involving veteran and former All-Star Gordon Hayward.

But there’s still time to make trades that shape the final two-plus months of the 2023-24 regular season – and beyond. One name to keep an eye on: Atlanta guard Dejounte Murray who sat out Wednesday's game with lower back tightness. Several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, have shown interest in Murray.

Will the Lakers make a major move before the deadline? A move that makes LeBron James happy?

USA TODAY Sports will keep you updated with all the latest moves.

Tracking the NBA trades that have happened so far in the 2023-24 season:

Nets trade Spencer Dinwiddie to Raptors

Feb. 8: The Toronto Raptors traded guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a person with knowledge of the trade told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was announced by the teams.

Mavs trade for P.J. Washington in deal with Hornets

Feb. 8: The Charlotte Hornets traded forward P.J. Washington and two second-round draft picks to Dallas for Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was announced by the teams.

Knicks land scoring help in Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Pistons

Feb. 8: The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons have completed a deal that will send Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to New York, ESPN reported. Detroit, which has the worst record in the NBA, will receive Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono and two future second-round picks. The 33-18 Knicks continue to reshape their roster for the playoffs. They acquired OG Anunoby last month in a trade with Toronto, and Bogdanovic and Burks are scorers who should give the Knicks' seventh-ranked offense a boost.

Hornets trade Gordon Hayward to Thunder

Feb. 8: The Oklahoma City Thunder bolstered their roster for a playoff run, acquiring forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, Vasilije Micic and draft considerations, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the trade is official. The Thunder are 35-16 and tied for first in the Western Conference. Hayward, who averages 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 points, should be a solid fit for a team that did not want to make drastic changes while still improving.

Wizards, Mavs swap frontcourt players

Feb. 8: The Washington Wizards are trading center Daniel Gafford to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes and draft considerations, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was announced by the teams.

Kelly Olynk, Ochai Agbaji headed to Raptors in multi-player deal

Feb 8: The Utah Jazz sent center Kelly Olynk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, ESPN reported.

Pistons acquire Danuel House from Sixers

Feb. 8: The Philadelphia 76ers dealt guard Danuel House to the Detroit Pistons, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was announced by the teams. The Sixers create some salary-cap flexibility in the deal.

Pacers trade Buddy Hield to Sixers

Feb. 8: The Philadelphia 76ers acquired guard Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and multiple second-round picks, a person familiar with the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the trade is official. The Sixers need additional outside shooting and get help in that area with Hield, who is shooting 38.4% on 3s and averaging 12 points this season.

Timberwolves trade for Monte Morris in deal with Pistons

Feb. 7: The Detroit Pistons traded guard Monte Morris to the Minnesota Timberwolves for guards Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick, The Athletic and ESPN reported. Morris is a veteran guard but missed the first three months of the season with a quadriceps injury and returned Jan. 24. He has played limited minutes in six games but has averaged at least 10 points and three assists in the three previous seasons.

Celtics find depth, get Xavier Tillman from Grizzlies

Feb. 7: The Memphis Grizzlies traded forward Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for Lamar Stevens and two second-round draft picks, both teams announced. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA (38-12) and the best starting five. But they are in need of depth and got more in Tillman, a versatile, blue-collar player who can defend, rebound and take advantage of offensive opportunities. Tillman averages 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks this season.

Jazz send Simone Fontecchio to Pistons

Feb. 7: The Detroit Pistons reached a deal to acquire forward Simone Fontechhio from the Utah Jazz for forward Kevin Knox, a 2024 first-round draft pick and the draft rights to 21-year-old Gabriele Procida, the No. 36 pick in the 2022 draft, a person with knowledge of the trade told USA TODAY Sports. He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was official. Fontecchio, who is a restricted free agent after the season, averages 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists and shoots 39.1% on 3-pointers and has been a key part of Utah's depth and resurgence. He has scored a season-high 24 points twice this season.

Rockets land Steven Adams from Grizzlies

Feb. 1: In a swap of injured players, the Memphis Grizzlies sent center Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for guard Victor Oladipo and three second-round draft picks. Adams is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury last season that required surgery. Adams last played Jan. 22, 2023, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2024-25 season. Adams averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and shot 59.7% in 42 games last season. Oladipo hasn't played this season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee during the playoffs with Miami in April.

More: 2024 NBA trade deadline: Your complete guide on what to expect in this year's market

More: LeBron James, Sixers, Suns have most to lose heading into NBA trade deadline

Hornets trade Terry Rozier to Heat for Kyle Lowry

Jan. 23: The Charlotte Hornets traded guard Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round drat pick. This helps the Heat on two fronts. They get a scoring guard in Rozier, who averages 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals and shoots 45.9% from the field and 35.8% on free throws, and shedding Lowry's contract will save the Heat $15.4 million luxury taxes, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks. The deal also signals Charlotte's plans to amass draft picks. The pick is lottery protected in 2027 and becomes unprotected in 2028.

Pacers land Pascal Siakam in deal with Raptors

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Jan. 17: Toronto traded Pascal Siakam to Indiana for three first-round draft picks, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kira Lewis Jr., who the Pacers acquired from New Orleans in exchange for cash considerations to faciliate the deal. It's actually a good move for both teams.

Pistons get veterans Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala from Wizards

Jan. 14: The Detroit Pistons acquired Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala from the Washington Wizards for Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers and two second-round draft picks. The Pistons get two veterans on expiring deals to help with a young squad this season, and the Wizards take on two team friendly contracts and draft capital.

Raptors send OG Anunoby to the Knicks

Dec. 30: The Toronto Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick. The Raptors get scoring (and a hometown star in the Toronto-born Barrett), and the Knicks acquire more defense in Anunoby, who the Knicks believe can expand his offensive game.

Clippers land James Harden from Sixers

Nov. 1: The Philadelphia 76ers sent James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Los Angeles Clippers for Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., Marcus Morris Sr., two first-round picks (2026, 2028), a first-round pick swap and two-second round picks in a deal that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC received the rights to a pick swap and cash considerations from the Clippers who added Harden to a roster that features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Kings get Filip Petrusev from Clippers

Nov. 1: The Clippers traded Filip Petrusev and cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings for the draft rights to Luka Mitrovic, the 60th pick in 2015 draft who plays in Serbia.

Follow NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt on social media @JeffZillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA trade deadline tracker: Live updates on latest moves, deals