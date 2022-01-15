The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away — here are the biggest names that could be on the move

Will Ben Simmons' trade drama be resolved in the next few weeks? Chris Szagola/AP Images

The NBA trade deadline is February 10.

Some big-name players could be on the move as trade rumors heat up.

We've sourced trade rumors from NBA insiders to get an early look at the market.

Ben Simmons, F/G

Ben Simmons. Matt Slocum/AP Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 25

Rumored suitors: Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers (via The Athletic)

One thing to know: Simmons hasn't played this season after telling the 76ers he wasn't mentally prepared to take the court. Philadelphia reportedly wants another star in return for the three-time All-Star.

De'Aaron Fox, G

De'Aaron Fox. Matt Kelley/AP Images

Team: Sacramento Kings

Age: 24

Rumored suitors: Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks

One thing to know: Fox looked like an emerging superstar in the past two seasons, but his growth has stalled in Sacramento. Fox has frequently been mentioned as a piece in a Simmons trade, but if he's truly available, plenty of teams will sniff around a guard who averaged 25 & 7 last year.

C.J. McCollum, G

C.J. McCollum. Jeff Chiu/AP Images

Team: Portland Trail Blazers

Age: 30

Rumored suitors: Unclear

One thing to know: The Blazers were reportedly interested in Ben Simmons this season, and such a trade would likely include McCollum. It's unclear if Portland will still explore big trades with Damian Lillard sidelined, but Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reports that teams might explore McCollum, who could help a team's playoff chase.

John Collins, F/C

John Collins. David Zalubowski/AP Images

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Age: 24

Rumored suitors: Philadelphia 76ers

One thing to know: According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Hawks are said to be willing to discuss anyone on their roster except Trae Young and Clint Capela. Collins has been mentioned in trade rumors to the 76ers, though his fit there is questionable. Atlanta is looking to shake things up to make a playoff run, and Collins could be packaged with other players to land an All-Star.

Domantas Sabonis, F/C

Domantas Sabonis. Darron Cummings/AP Images

Team: Indiana Pacers

Age: 25

Rumored suitors: Unclear

One thing to know: The Pacers are facing a potential rebuild, and Sabonis, an All-Star last season, is reportedly on the block. However, the Athletic reported that the Pacers have a high price on the big man, who is currently averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Tobias Harris, F

Tobias Harris. Nick Wass/AP Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 30

Rumored suitors: Unclear

One thing to know: Several outlets have reported that the Sixers could package Harris in a multi-team trade involving Simmons. Harris has struggled shooting the ball after averaging nearly 20 points per game on career-best efficiency last season.

Jerami Grant, F

Jerami Grant. Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Team: Detroit Pistons

Age: 27

Rumored suitors: Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Blazers, Lakers (via The Athletic)

One thing to know: Grant averaged 22 points per game last season as a No. 1 option on the Pistons. There's a belief that several contenders will target him to add defense and play a supporting role on offense that's perhaps better suited for him.

Myles Turner, C

Myles Turner. David Zalubowski/AP Images

Team: Indiana Pacers

Age: 25

Rumored suitors: Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Knicks, Lakers (via The Athletic)

One thing to know: The rare center capable of blocking shots and hitting three-pointers, Turner ought to be in high demand for several playoff-bound teams.

Harrison Barnes, F

Harrison Barnes. Steve Dykes/AP Images

Team: Sacramento Kings

Age: 29

Rumored suitors: Chicago Bulls

One thing to know: Barnes is a solid two-way forward who could serve as a third or fourth option on a contender. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote that there is a "rising belief" the Kings will move Barnes before the deadline.

Buddy Hield, G

Buddy Hield. David Zalubowski/AP Images

Team: Sacramento Kings

Age: 29

Rumored suitors: Unclear

One thing to know: One of the league's sharpshooters, Hield has seen his numbers fall the past two seasons, but he remains an interesting trade target for several contenders.

Caris LeVert, G/F

Caris LeVert. Wilfredo Lee/AP Images

Team: Indiana Pacers

Age: 27

Rumored suitors: Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks (via Bleacher Report)

One thing to know: LeVert has been up and down the last two seasons after undergoing a procedure to have a mass removed from his kidney. Still, LeVert is a versatile scorer and big wing that could strengthen a team's rotation.

